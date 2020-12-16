 Viewer’s Questionnaire: You Liked This Bridge Best! | Lifestyle | DW | 16.12.2020

Lifestyle

Viewer’s Questionnaire: You Liked This Bridge Best!

We wanted to find out which bridge in Europe that you liked most. Find out here, if you are going to receive a specially designed DW rucksack with merchandizing inside.

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Brücken

Bridges are a source of fascination. They serve as a symbol for understanding and a testing challenge for engineers and architects. Many cities are proud of their landmark bridges – and many look back on a long history.

A lot of you got in touch to tell us about your favorite bridge. A big thanks to everyone who wrote in!

All your answers were submitted to our prize draw for a DW rucksack with exclusive DW merchandizing. Carlos A. from Bogota in Colombia is the lucky winner. 
Ponte Vecchio in Italy is his favorite. 

Congratulations!

