Vietnamese Women Sold as Brides in China

In China, there aren’t enough women for the many men looking for wives. The one-child-policy could be a reason for it.

As a result, young women from neighboring Vietnam are abducted by human traffickers, and sold as brides.

Also on Global 3000:

An island where women rule

In the Bijago tribe, women are the head of the family. They choose their husbands, inherit property, and have economic autonomy. The Bijagos archipelago off the coast of Ginea-Bissau was never fully colonized, and kept its culture intact.

A green town of the future in the Netherlands

The Oosterwold project in the Netherlands is a neighborhood where you can build a home for yourself for your family, sustainably and completely green. The residents decide together what their town should look like.

A Mexican global snack with pork and orange juice

Today, our Global Snack is from Mexico. Jose Fernando Eq Reyes prepares cochinita, a traditional pork dish with a marinade made with orange juice.

