Vietnamese authorities on high alert for Super Typhoon Yagi

Monika Jones
September 7, 2024

Typhoon Yagi has made landfall in Vietnam and is currently bearing down on the capital, Hanoi. Authorities are on high alert and 450,000 military personnel have been deployed. DW spoke with journalist Michael Tatarski in Ho Chi Minh City.

