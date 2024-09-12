Vietnam: Water levels still high after Typhoon Yagi

Water levels remained high in Vietnam's Red River in the aftermath of Typhoon Yagi. The death toll reached almost 200, with dozens reported missing.

Northern Vietnam was still reeling from the effects of Typhoon Yagi as parts of Hanoi remained flooded on Thursday. At least 197 have been reported dead and 128 are missing, with about 800 injured.

Vietnam's weather agency has said there will not be much change in water levels of the Red River over the next day. Thousands had to be evacuated as the river rose to a 20-year high level.

People in Hanoi's Tay Ho district had to wade through knee-deep water, with some even using small boats to get around.

The typhoon has flooded more than 200,000 hectares of rice and cash crop fields in the country.

"High flooding water levels have flooded riverside and low-lying areas, eroded dykes and threatened parts of Hanoi and other northern provinces," the country's disaster management agency said.

Strongest storm in Asia this year

Typhoon Yagi, which made landfall on Saturday was the strongest storm to hit Asia this year. It had winds of up to 149 kph (92 mph). It weakened on Sunday, but rainfall has continued with river levels still remaining high.

Several homes were flooded in Thai Nguyen Image: Thinh Nguyen/REUTERS

"I never thought my house would be under water this deep. My clothes and furniture are all under the water. Many things were floating around too but luckily I closed the doors so nothing was washed away," Hoang Van Ty told the Reuters news agency in Thai Nguyen province, where floods are receding in some parts.

In Lao Cai province a flash flood swept Nu Village on Tuesday, Vietnam News Agency reported. It killed 46, with 55 reported missing. Authorities said 300 soldiers and 359 local officials were part of the search and rescue effort.

A bridge collapsed in Phu Tho province on Monday, killing dozens who were on the bridge in vehicles.

The typhoon has affected Haiphong and Quang Ninh provinces as well, disrupting power and halting production in factories.

Australia, Japan, South Korea and the US are sending aid to Vietnam.

On Thursday, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong pledged $3 million Australian dollars (€1.7 million) to Vietnam for humanitarian relief, emergency supplies and other essential services.

Experts say climate change and rising ocean temperatures have made storms more intense in recent years.

tg/kb (dpa, AP, Reuters)