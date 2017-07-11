 Vietnam jails high-profile journalist | News | DW | 09.07.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Vietnam jails high-profile journalist

Hanoi has sentenced the pro-democracy activist to prison followed by house arrest. The 69-year-old is the latest in a slew of journalists to be jailed for disseminating "anti-state propaganda."

A newspaper stand in Hanoi, Vietnam

All independent media is banned in Vietnam

A court in Vietnam jailed former radio journalist turned pro-democracy activist for five and a half years in a closed-door trial Friday. The prison term is to be followed by five years of house arrest.

Pham Chi Thanh was found guilty of "making, storing, disseminating and propagandizing information, materials and products that aim to oppose the state of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam," his lawyer Ha Huy Son said.

Who is Pham Chi Thanh?

Thanh formerly worked as an editor at Vietnam's state-run radio broadcaster Voice of Vietnam.

He became disillusioned with the ruling Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), saying it served to maintain dictatorship. The 69-year-old left the party after 41 years of membership and began voicing pro-democracy sentiments.

The state-run Vietnam News Agency (VNA) quoted the court's claim that Thanh had "distorted information that caused social concern" on his Facebook page as well as given interviews to foreign media outlets.

His lawyer said Thanh "rejected the indictment, saying [in court] he did not break the law."

  • Der Pressefotograf Jasper Juinen sitzt in Eritrea vor einem Hubschrauber der Vereinten Nationen. (Foto: picture-alliance/dpa/J. Juinen)

    Where freedom of the press doesn't exist

    Africa's very own North Korea: Eritrea

    Eritrea ranks second-last in the World Press Freedom Index. Reports from the disastrous state of affairs in Eritrea are rare, and many journalists have been forced to leave the country. Radio Erena is the only one to broadcast independent information to the people of Eritrea — from Paris.

  • Kim Jong Un spricht zu vier Offizieren, die alles auf einem Block notieren. (Foto: picture-alliance/dpa/Yonhap/KCNA)

    Where freedom of the press doesn't exist

    Dictated by the dictator

    Press freedom is also non-existent in North Korea. Sealed off from the rest of the world, North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un keeps a check on what the media publish. State TV and radio are available, nothing more. People who express their opinions vanish in political prison camps — along with their entire families.

  • Ein turkmenisches Ehepaar sitzt vor ihrem Fernseher im Wohnzimmer. (Foto: Stringer/AFP/Getty Images)

    Where freedom of the press doesn't exist

    Keeping tabs in Turkmenistan

    President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov owns almost all of the country's media corporations. The newspaper Rysgal is the only exception, and even here, every edition needs state approval before it can go to press. A new law against media monopolies gives the people of Turkmenistan access to foreign news, but the government still keeps tabs on the Internet, and blocks most websites.

  • Ein Pressefotograf steht auf einem Schuttberg. Ein vietnamesischer Soldat beobachtet ihn. (Foto: picture alliance/ZB/A. Burgi)

    Where freedom of the press doesn't exist

    Culling the critics

    Independent media do not exist in Vietnam. The ruling Communist Party tells journalists what to publish. For the most part, publishers, editors and the reporters themselves are party members. Authorities have recently taken a greater interest in bloggers who challenge the authoritarian Communist Party's opinion monopoly - and try to silence them by sending them to jail.

  • Ein Kamerateam wird von chinesischen Polizisten bedroht. (Foto: picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Schiefelbein)

    Where freedom of the press doesn't exist

    China's non-freedom

    China, Reporters Without Borders says, is the world's biggest prison for bloggers and journalists. The authoritarian regime takes massive steps against unwelcome news coverage; pressure on foreign reporters is also on the rise. Entire regions are taboo to them, their work is closely monitored and Chinese assistants or interview partners can quite simply be imprisoned.

  • In der syrischen Stadt Duron laufen Menschen über eine Straße. Sie ist ganz nebelig und die Häuser sind zerstört. (Foto: Abd Doumany/AFP/Getty Images)

    Where freedom of the press doesn't exist

    Under fire in Syria

    Many journalists have been persecuted and killed since the uprising against Bashar al-Assad, whom Reporters Without Borders has ranked as an enemy of press freedom for years. The al-Nusra front, which fights against Assad, and the Islamic State group in turn attack Syrian state media reporters, kidnapping or publicly executing the journalists and correspondents.

    Author: Sabrina Pabst / db


What rights groups say about the sentencing

Daniel Bastard of press watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said Thanh's sentencing "speaks volumes about Vietnamese authorities' gross disregard for the rule of law and the country's constitution."

Not only did Thanh voice his opinions online — in 2019 he also published a book critical of CPV leader Nguyen Phu Trong, saying, among other things, that the politician was too cozy with China.

"Pham Chi Thanh is among a long list of Vietnamese dissidents prosecuted for nothing more than their written words," said John Sifton, Asia director of the NGO Human Rights Watch.

Last month Vietnamese police also arrested 51-year-old Le Van Dung on the same charges as Thanh. A freelancer, Dung posted live Facebook and Youtube reports in which he discussed the state of Vietnam's socio-economic and political situation — including relations with China.

The absence of independent media in Vietnam     

State media outlets have reported on the recent arrests of at least four freelance journalists for "abusing democratic freedoms to infringe upon the interests of the state."

The country's hard-line government regularly detains social media users for posting "anti-state" content, especially those who attract larger audiences. Vietnam has been harshly criticized by international human rights groups for its intolerance of dissent.

In the 2020 edition of RSF's annual World Press Freedom Index, Vietnam, which has banned all independent media outlets, ranked 175th out of 180 countries.

Watch video 02:22

Vietnamese online journalists face censorship at home

js/rt (AFP, dpa)

Advertisement