Vietnam: Communist Party chief Nguyen Phu Trong dies aged 80

Vietnam's Communist Party chief Nguyen Phu Trong has died aged 80, state media said on Friday. He held the country's most powerful position for more than a decade.

State media, citing information from Trong's medical team, said he died in the early afternoon of Friday "after a period of illness."

Vietnam's President To Lam took over Trong's duties on Thursday when the party announced that Trong needed to focus on medical treatment.

Rumours of Trong's deteriorating health had been circulating for days, and he had rarely been seen in public this year. His last public appearance was on 20 June, when he held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a state visit to Vietnam.

His reign as general secretary was the longest since Le Duan took control after the death of revolutionary leader Ho Chi Minh in 1969, making him one of the most powerful politicians in Vietnam for decades.

Architect of the biggest anti-corruption campaign

Since 2011, when he was elected party leader, Trong has dominated Vietnamese politics. He was also the country's president from 2018-21 and had three consecutive terms as general secretary, the first since the start of the economic reform era in 1986.

As the architect of Vietnam's largest anti-corruption campaign, he was considered to be the most powerful leader in the country. During his time in office, thousands of people were arrested on corruption charges and a crackdown on dissidents and activists intensified in the one-party state.

Trong's high-profile anti-corruption drive was also linked to political infighting, analysts say. It swept through the party, police, army and business.

More than 3,500 people have been charged since 2021, according to official figures. Among those jailed are a former health minister and two former mayors of Hanoi. Last year, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc resigned following a scandal over the Covid-19 pandemic. Two deputy prime ministers were removed from office.

Trong's rise to power

Born in April 1944 to a peasant family in the suburbs of Hanoi, Trong studied literature and socialist theory before traveling to the Soviet Union to earn a doctorate in Communist Party building.

Trong first joined the Communist Party in 1968. Then he worked as a journalist for Communist Review magazine, where he rose to become editor-in-chief.

He became a member of the party's Central Committee in 1994, and served as head of the rubber-stamp National Assembly since 2006, before beginning his first term as party General Secretary in 2011.

Vietnam is officially led by four pillars: the General Secretary, the President, the Prime Minister, and the Chairman of the National Assembly.

