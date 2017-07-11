Vietnam: At least 12 killed in karaoke bar fire

A fire tore through a karaoke bar in southern Vietnam on Tuesday night, killing at least 12 people and injuring 40 more, local authorities said Wednesday.

The blaze engulfed the second and third floors of the building in the town of Thuan An, just north of Ho Chi Minh City. Among the injured, 11 were in a serious condition.

"When the fire broke out, I was so panicked and ran for safety and can't remember how it happened," a witness, who identified herself only as Quynh, told state media.

Investigation underway

Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on Wednesday ordered the Ministry of Public Security and provincial authorities to investigate the cause of the fire

"Rescue teams are still looking for victims at the scene," Nguyen Thanh Tam, a top official with the ruling communist party in Thuan An, told the AFP news agency. "The cause of the fire has not been determined and is being investigated."

Karaoke is popular in Vietnam, but lax safety standards at some venues have caused concerns. Last month, three firefighters were killed in a fire at a karaoke bar in the capital, Hanoi.

More to come...

zc/wd (AFP, Reuters, dpa)