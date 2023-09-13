Vietnam: Apartment block fire in Hanoi, at least 30 dead

Some 70 people were rescued from the multi-story apartment block, which is believed to house 150. Deadly fires have engulfed several Vietnamese establishments in recent years, including entertainment venues.

A deadly fire struck a large apartment block in Vietnam's capital of Hanoi late on Tuesday.

Local media reported that at least 30 were killed, including at least three children. Some 70 people were rescued, over 50 of which needed hospital care due to injuries sustained.

The apartment block is believed to house some 150 residents in all.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh visited the site of the fire on Wednesday. He called for the completion of anti-fire regulations at small-sized apartment buildings and in densely populated residential areas, as per a government statement.

What do we know about the fire?

The fire is believed to have started in the parking floor of the building just before midnight, witnesses told the French AFP news agency. The area is packed with residents' motorbikes.

The official Vietnam news agency described the fire as "very serious."

Footage from the scene showed flames and a column of thick, dark smoke. Firefighters were seen trying to put out the fire, using hoses and ladders.

Authorities said some 70 were rescued, with over 50 needing care in hospital Image: picture alliance/dpa/VNA/AP

The flames were put out by early Wednesday, but rescuers still struggled to access the building, which lies in a narrow alley in a Hanoi residential area.

The building's small balconies were clad with iron, AFP reported, adding that it had only one exit and no emergency ladder on the outside.

Police have launched an investigation into the cause of the fire.

Deadly fires are common in Vietnam. In recent years, several fires have killed many, including one at a Karaoke bar last year which killed over 30 people.

Hanoi: Fire at karaoke lounge kills at least 13 To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

rmt/msh (AFP, dpa, Reuters)