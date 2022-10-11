Vientos Alisios: Integrating traditional knowledge into science journalism

The COVID-19 pandemic has been difficult for everyone. However, those who live in remote rural areas have an additional challenge: economic scarcity and lack of critical resources, such as safe drinking water, at a time when one of the main health recommendations is hand washing.

This caught the attention of Caterine Jaramillo, a physics engineer and budding journalist who participated in the first half of 2022 in the DW Akademie science journalism course Vientos Alisios (Trade Winds). The training program aims to include diverse knowledge in journalistic reporting, as well as to make complex topics appealing to a general audience by, for example, adding a human perspective. "With research, we try to offer a technical explanation to this problem, but also to explore how the lack of water affects people," Jaramillo says.

Together with her fellow students, Edgar Quintero and Miguel Ángel Rojas, Jaramillo gathered the voices of official sanitation experts and local residents with traditional knowledge to explore water management and access limitations in Cisneros, a village in central northwestern Colombia's Antioquia department. "We have to reassess the understanding of science as not only what is done in a university or in a laboratory," Jaramillo emphasized. "What communities do from their territories can also be rigorous."

Journalism as a bridge between realities

During the training, Jaramillo and her team realized the need to address social, health, environmental and economic impacts in order to understand the complexity of health issues. "It is important for journalists to serve as a bridge between scientific explanations, the realities of communities and the audience," she said.

First, the authors used the Water Quality Risk Index for Human Consumption, an indicator that evaluates water quality on a municipality-by-municipality basis in Colombia. They then interviewed experts, such as local health authorities, who explained the implications of contaminated water. Finally, Cisneros community leaders demonstrated their approaches in solving the problem based on their own knowledge of the territory. For example, the community leaders are advised on water management agreements with communities living in the mountains and close to water sources.

Once the information was compiled, they faced the challenge of narrating the topic in an engaging way "so that people would fall in love with this science story," said Jaramillo. Vientos Alisios' mentors recommended classifying and ordering the story's elements, moving from the rural to the urban reality and then explaining the technical aspects of the water quality. The result is a three-chapter audio report.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has shown us a complex dilemma for journalism: being a global problem, information sources tend to generalize to explain the phenomenon," reads an Vientos Alisios guide created by the participating experts. But "it is the local processes that, in the end, allow us to reach our nearby communities, our audiences.”

Training to broaden perspectives

Along with Jaramillo, 76 journalists and community communicators learned about diversity in science journalism. This process has resulted in 12 stories produced with the support of DW Akademie and experts.

For Camilo Prieto, doctor, environmentalist, influencer and one of the course trainers, these knowledge exchanges spur dialogue. "If science intends to continue improving the living conditions of human beings, science must have the self-critical capacity to accept other ways of accessing knowledge and nourish itself from them," he said.

Generating that dialogue is, in fact, Vientos Alisios' objective. It brings together Western and traditional knowledge through conversations between scientists and traditional knowledge holders. Together with journalists, they explore through storytelling how people across Latin America, and in particular the Amazon basin countries, have coped with the COVID-19 virus.

"In academic knowledge, it is necessary to understand the pyramid of scientific sources and thematic expertise," the course’s guide states. "In turn, in ancestral knowledge, it is necessary to understand the organizational system of the community and approach its authorities." In much the same way, Jaramillo and her team reported on the Cisneros community’s relationship with water, by broadening their vision and, in the process, enriched journalism.

The Vientos Alisios course is still open for those who want to partcipate online and get certified in science journalism integrating diverse knowledge. The program also offers a "Guide to Science Journalism", which resulted from the project's first edition.

Vientos Alisios was created with the support of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and is part of Ríos Voladores (Flying Rivers), an alliance of media, academia and civil society organizations that promotes plural and intercultural debate on the defence of human rights and environmental protection in Colombia and the region. The alliance integrates DW Akademie's partners in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru: Servindi, CRIC, Hacemos Memoria, Vokaribe, Corape and Consejo de Redacción.