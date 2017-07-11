Vienna terror attack: Police search suspects' homes in Germany

German police announced Wednesday they raided the homes of two alleged accomplices of the November 2020 terror attack in Vienna that left four dead and more than 20 injured.

The German Federal Prosecutor's Office in Karlsruhe said the two accused, Blinor S., a national of Kosovo, and Drilon G., a German national, are believed to have had advanced knowledge of the attack and failed to report that such an attack was imminent.

Prosecutors allege that on the day of the attack, November 2, the two men deleted their communications on social media with the attacker, who supported the so-called "Islamic State." He was killed by police.

The raids were executed on their homes in Osnabrück and Kassel. Both men had been targets of the investigation since shortly after the attack.

ar/sms (AFP, dpa, Reuters)