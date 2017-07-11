Vienna returns as world's 'most liveable city'

Vienna has again topped the list of most liveable cities, in an annual index published by British newspaper, The Economist. The city had previously held the title of most liveable city in 2018 and 2019.

"Stability and good infrastructure are the city's main charms for its inhabitants, supported by good healthcare and plenty of opportunities for culture and entertainment," the report said.

The Austrian capital had slipped to 12th place last year according to The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) rankings. It bounced back to grab the top spot, dislodging New Zealand's Auckland, which fell to 34th place due to coronavirus pandemic restrictions.

The cities are scored on stability, healthcare, culture and environment, education and infrastructure to create the rankings.

European cities dominate top ten

Western European and Canadian cities dominated the top of the rankings. Germany's Frankfurt climbed 32 places to 7th position while Hamburg and Dusseldorf came in at 16 and 22.

France's capital Paris came in at 19th, up 23 places from last year. London was ranked 33, while Milan in Italy was the 49th most liveable city. New York in the United States came in at 51.

Ukraine's capital Kyiv was not included this year due to Russia's invasion of the country. Meanwhile, Russia's Moscow and St Petersburg fell in the rankings over "increased instability, censorship, imposition of Western sanctions and corporates withdrawing their operations from the country.”

'War, conflict and terrorism' determine lowest positions

Syria's war-ravaged capital Damascus ranked lowest in terms of living conditions. Also at the bottom of the list were Lagos in Nigeria, Tripoli in Libya, Algiers in Algeria and Karachi in Pakistan. Of the ten lowest-ranked cities seven were from the Middle East and Africa.

"Wars, conflicts and terrorism” were the biggest factors listed by the report regarding the low liveability of these cities.

Lebanon's Beirut which is mired in a financial crisis, was not included in the ranking of business destinations.

