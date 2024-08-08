Vienna cancels Taylor Swift concerts due to terror threat

CrimeAustriaVienna cancels Taylor Swift concerts due to terror threatTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoCrimeAustriaRyan Allen08/08/2024August 8, 2024Three concerts by pop superstar Taylor Swift due to take place in Vienna have been canceled, after authorities said they uncovered a planned terror attack. Police arrested two suspects, one of whom they said had set his sights on the mega event.https://p.dw.com/p/4jE5AAdvertisement