FAQ

Video or livestream keeps buffering

If you are experiencing buffering problems, just follow these steps to get things running smoothly again.

Please delete the cache of your browser or app.

Due to the vast range of devices on the market please look for instructions on how to do so for your device on the Internet.

Try a lower resolution by clicking on the settings button in the player menu.
Please check whether your Internet connection is currently heavily loaded or your mobile network has poor reception quality.

