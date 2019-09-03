Vice President Mike Pence: US will play active role for successful Brexit

US Vice President Mike Pence urged the European Union to negotiate "in good faith" with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and reach a Brexit deal that "respects the UK's sovereignty."

During his visit to Ireland, Pence told Irish President Michael D. Higgins and Prime Minister Leo Varadkar on Tuesday that the US will look to play any role it can to achieve a successful British exit from the European Union (EU).

The vice president encouraged Britain to leave the EU in a manner that "minimizes disruption to commerce" and ensures stability in Ireland by abiding Northern Ireland's 1998 peace deal.

"The United States supports the United Kingdom's decision to leave the European Union but we also recognize the unique challenges on your border and I can assure you we will continue to encourage the United Kingdom and Ireland to ensure any Brexit deal respects the Good Friday Agreement."

Pence told the Irish leaders during his visit that the US is anxious to also negotiate a new trade deal with the EU.

Read more: UK, EU ramp up Brexit talks as Parliament suspension backlash grows

Irish PM: 'We must stand our ground' on Brexit

Prime Minister Leo Varadkar told Pence that the Irish government must stand behind the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement the EU has struck with Britain in the name of peace.

"I know that you understand the impact a hard border will have on us on this island... the risk that the Good Friday Agreement and peace will be undermined…Mr. Vice President, all I ask is that you bring that message back to Washington with you," Varadkar said.

The Irish prime minister added that Brexit "isn't a problem of our making," but that he wants a smooth and orderly exit as well as an agreement that there will be "no hard border" in the country.

Pence is representing US President Donald Trump who had canceled his Europe trip at short notice, saying he needed to monitor hurricane Dorian.

The vice president flew to Dublin on Tuesday after spending the night at the Trump International Golf Club in Doonbeg in western Ireland at the urging of the president.

mvb/es (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up for the newsletter here.