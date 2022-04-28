Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The Vibrant Information Barometer (VIBE), released by the International Research and Exchanges Board (IREX), is an annual study that tracks how information in different countries is produced, spread, consumed, and used.
VIBE is based on four principles that together form the concept of information vibrancy: information quality, multiple channels, information consumption and engagement, transformative action.
Each principle includes five indicators. To calculate a country’s VIBE score, IREX invites experts from media outlets, NGOs, professional associations, polling firms, and academic institutions to participate in a panel discussion. Prior to the panel discussion, panelists complete a questionnaire made up of 20 indicators and provide evidence to justify their scoring.
The scores of all indicators are averaged to obtain a single, overall score for each principle. Principle scores are averaged to provide an overall score for the country. IREX interprets the overall scores as follows:
Additionally, IREX conducts a scoring of the evidence provided for each indicator. If a panelist can’t provide timely and reliable evidence or the panelists can’t reach a consensus, the score for an indicator might be excluded.
The International Research and Exchanges Board (IREX) is an international nonprofit organization that specializes in global education and development. Established in 1968, IREX was created to bridge geopolitical divides by fostering the exchange of scholars, teachers, students, and ideas between the USA and the Soviet Union and other Eastern European countries. After the fall of the iron curtain, IREX specialized in development projects to strengthen democratic structures.
Nowadays, programs focus on civil society, education, gender, governance, leadership, media, technology, and youth. IREX receives funding from the U.S. Department of State, the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), other Federal Agencies and private donors.
VIBE has replaced IREX’s Media Sustainability Index.