 Vettel seizes Japanese Grand Prix pole | News | DW | 13.10.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Vettel seizes Japanese Grand Prix pole

The German earned his second pole of the season at Suzuka, posting a time of 1 minute, 27.064 seconds. Charles Leclerc joins Vettel on the front row, with Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton on the second row.

Sebastian Vettel

Sebastian Vettel took pole position for Sunday's Japanese Grand Prix after a dazzling performance at Suzuka.

The race, previously under-threat from Typhoon Hagibis, will go ahead with the German starting from the front.

Vettel beat teammate Charles Leclerc, who will start second, while Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas came in third. His Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton, who currently leads the championship, will begin the race from fourth on the grid.

It was the second pole of the season for Vettel and his 57th overall as Ferrari dominated proceedings at the windswept circuit.

The qualifying session was postponed from Saturday due to Hagibis, the worst typhoon to hit Japan in 60 years. The race is set to get underway at 2:10 p.m. local time (5:10 a.m. GMT).

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Japan: Tokyo braces itself for worst typhoon in 60 years

Stockpiling and evacuation procedures are underway with winds of up to 216 kilometers per hour forecast. One person is reported to have died before the storm even hit land. (12.10.2019)  

Formula One: Ferrari meltdown gifts Mercedes one-two in Russia

A blistering start by Sebastian Vettel seemed to pave the way for a great day for Ferrari. But Vettel controversially ignored team orders and was then forced to retire, opening the door for Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes. (29.09.2019)  

Typhoon Hagibis tears across Japan

Hagibis has slammed into Japan, killing at least four people and triggering landslides and floods. Several people have been reported missing, while millions have been ordered to leave their homes. (13.10.2019)  

Germany: Daimler issues mass van recall over emission violations

The excessive emissions concern at least 260,000 Mercedes "Sprinter" vans. The Volkswagen "dieselgate" scandal first broke four years ago and has had ongoing repercussions for the industry ever since. (11.10.2019)  

Formula 1: Hamilton? Leclerc? Ferrari? Why is Sebastian Vettel struggling?

The serial champion in silver, the rising star in scarlet, or a 2019 car that doesn't handle as he would like? Just what is it that has got under Sebastian Vettel's skin in these last 15 error-prone months? (19.09.2019)  

WWW links

DW's newsletter

DW's newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Tokyo braces for super typhoon amid disaster warnings  

Related content

Japan Formel 1 GP in Suzuka | Lewis Hamilton

Japan cancels Formula One dates as Typhoon Hagibis nears 11.10.2019

Organizers canceled all practice and qualifying sessions for the Formula One Grand Prix car race and several rugby World Cup matches as a typhoon approaches. Past tragedy won't let them take any chances.

Russland Sotschi Formel 1 Leclerc Vettel

Formula One: Ferrari meltdown gifts Mercedes one-two in Russia 29.09.2019

A blistering start by Sebastian Vettel seemed to pave the way for a great day for Ferrari. But Vettel controversially ignored team orders and was then forced to retire, opening the door for Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes.

F1 Grand Prix - Singapore - Qualifying | Pole für Charles Leclerc

Formula 1: Charles Leclerc on pole in Singapore as hot streak continues 21.09.2019

Charles Leclerc will start the Singapore Grand Prix in pole position as he looks to secure a third straight victory. Lewis Hamilton starts alongside the Frenchman at the front of the grid, with Sebastian Vettel in third.

Advertisement