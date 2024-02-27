  1. Skip to content
CrimeNetherlands

Verdict in Netherland cartel murders trial expected

Jack Parrock
February 27, 2024

Judges in Amsterdam are set to deliver a highly anticipated verdict in the trial of Moroccan-born gang leader Ridouan Taghi. The violent drug cartel is accused of a string of murders, including that of investigative journalist Peter R. de Vries.


