Verdict due for ex-Iranian official in Swedish war crimes trial

A Swedish court is set to deliver its verdict in the high-profile trial of Hamid Nouri, a former Iranian official accused of taking part in the mass execution and torture of political prisoners in the 1980s.

Nouri, a former prison official, is charged with war crimes and crimes against humanity for his role in the killing of at least 5,000 prisoners across Iran, alleged to have been ordered by Ayatollah Khomeini.

Thursday's verdict would follow court proceedings that have been running since August 2021. If found guilty, Nouri faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

First trial of Iranian for prison purge

Nouri was arrested at a Stockholm airport in 2019 after Iranian dissidents in Sweden filed police complaints against him.

The proceedings mark the first time an Iranian official has gone on trial for the 1988 purge of prisoners.

The executions were revenge for attacks carried out by exiled dissident group the People's Mujahedin of Iran (MEK) towards the end of the Iran-Iraq war of 1980-88.

Nouri has argued that he was on leave during the period when the killings took place and said he worked in another prison.

"I hope these hands will be cleared... with the help of God," Nouri told the court on the last day of hearings on May 4.

Several witnesses testified that they recognized Nouri as being present during the executions.

Strained Swedish-Iranian relations

The trial has soured ties between Sweden and Iran and has led to worries about reprisals against Western prisoners held by the Islamic republic.

Iran is yet to acknowledge the killings and called Nouri's trial "illegal."

"Sweden should provide the grounds for the release of Nouri as soon as possible," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on Wednesday.

Swedish law allows courts to try Swedish citizens and other nationals for crimes against international law committed abroad.

