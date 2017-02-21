 Venice′s struggle to hang on to its UNESCO World Heritage title | DW Travel | DW | 14.07.2021

Travel

Venice's struggle to hang on to its UNESCO World Heritage title

From August 1, large cruise ships will no longer be allowed to pass through the Venice lagoon. Will this alone save Venice' World Heritage title? UNESCO will decide that next week.

  • A large cruiseship is seen pulling into Venice

    UNESCO World Heritage Sites under threat

    Venice: no more tourists on giant boats

    Two years ago, the mayor of Venice asked UNESCO to put his city on the List of World Heritage in Danger. This cry for help came due to overtourism in the northern Italy city, especially from cruise ships. These have now been banned. But will Venice keep its original UNESCO title? The World Heritage Committee will decide in July whether Venice still needs to be put on the endangered list.

  • Aerial image of Stonehenge with highway passing in front

    UNESCO World Heritage Sites under threat

    Stonehenge: highway along prehistoric rocks

    The rock formation known as Stonehenge in southern England has been a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1986. Dating back more than 4,000 years, the site attracts almost one million tourists each year. But construction of the A303 highway, which passes directly in front of the megalithic structure and connects the towns of Berwick and Amesbury, could relegate Stonehenge to the red list.

  • Aerial image of Lake Ohrid with the Church of Saint John of Kaneo on a clifftop in the foreground

    UNESCO World Heritage Sites under threat

    Lake Ohrid: too many visitors

    Lake Ohrid is the oldest lake in Europe and one of the most ancient in the world. Researchers date it around 1.36 million years of age. Most of Lake Ohrid is part of North Macedonia while a smaller part belongs to Albania. In 1979, UNESCO elevated the ancient lake to World Heritage status. But due to large-scale tourism, it is now threatened with being put on the red list.

  • Aerial view of barracks at Auschwitz-Birkenau

    UNESCO World Heritage Sites under threat

    Auschwitz-Birkenau: solemn character under threat

    Auschwitz-Birkenau has been designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1979. More than 1.1 million people were murdered at this Nazi death camp alone. However, the World Heritage Committee criticizes the fact that major nearby transport infrastructure projects could tarnish the solemn character of the memorial site, adding that local authorities have not responded to these concerns.

  • Snowy mountains on the Kamchatka Peninsula

    UNESCO World Heritage Sites under threat

    Kamchatka Peninsula: Exploitation of nature

    After being designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site for 25 years, the volcanic region on the Kamchatka Peninsula in far-eastern Russia could be banished to the red list. The reasons are many: From illegal fishing to the unlawful exploitation of mineral resources such as gold to the destruction of wildlife habitat. These are some of the wide-ranging consequences of political mismanagement.

  • Picture of Lamu taken from the sea

    UNESCO World Heritage Sites under threat

    Lamu Town: Kenya's site under threat

    Kenya's oldest continuously inhabited city is around 750 years old, and its picturesque old town was added to the UNESCO World Heritage List 20 years ago. But charming Lamu Town on Lamu island is in danger of being placed on the red list as the city has a huge waste problem. Planned construction projects such as an oil pipeline and an airport are making things worse.

  • Image of corals in the Great Barrier Reef

    UNESCO World Heritage Sites under threat

    Great Barrier Reef: climate change wreaking havoc

    The Great Barrier Reef was awarded UNESCO World Heritage status in 1981. It consists of almost 3,000 individual coral reefs and extends for about 2,300 kilometers (1,430 miles). But due to climate change and rising water temperatures, it has lost more than half of its coral. Storms, gas drilling and shipwrecks also pose threats to the World Heritage status of the underwater wonderworld.

  • Image from space taken of Sundarban National Park

    UNESCO World Heritage Sites under threat

    Sundarban mangrove forests: Bangladesh and India share the blame

    The largest mangrove forests on earth cover an area of more than 10,000 square kilometers, two-thirds of which are located in Bangladesh and one-third in India. The area is home to many endangered species such as the Bengal tiger and has been a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1997. But due to poaching, water pollution, deforestation and rising sea levels, it might be placed on the red list.

  • Picture of elephant in Tanzania's Selous wildlife reserve

    UNESCO World Heritage Sites under threat

    Selous wildlife reserve: Tanzania hanging by a thread

    Soon after it was awarded World Heritage status in 1982, UNESCO started criticizing "illegal activities” taking place in the largest controlled wildlife reserve in Africa. With too much tourism, increased exploitation of mineral resources, a controversial dam project and rampant animal poaching, Selous was placed on the red list in 2014. Will it now lose the World Heritage title?

  • Liverpool Maritime Mercantile City with small boats in the front part of the image

    UNESCO World Heritage Sites under threat

    Liverpool: Maritime Mercantile City under immediate threat

    Liverpool's Maritime Mercantile City is also facing its exclusion from the World Heritage List. Just eight years after it was awarded the title in 2004, it was already placed on the red list because the buildings were not adequately maintained. Construction projects in the surrounding areas also had a negative impact on the character of the site. The World Heritage title could now be withdrawn.


For years, the pros and cons of large cruise ships entering Venice have been the cause of unending local and international debate. But as of August 1, ocean liners will no longer be allowed to enter the lagoon city, the government in Rome announced after a cabinet meeting on Tuesday,

The decision comes in the nick of time. On July 16, the UNESCO World Heritage Committee will convene in Fouzhou, China to discuss the status of Venice as a World Heritage Site — and whether the Northern Italian city should be placed on its list of "World Heritage Sites in Danger."

Two people basking in the sun in Venice

Quite moments like these are increasingly becoming rare in and around Venice

This so-called red list includes World Heritage sites whose status is considered endangered by UNESCO due to a variety of negative impacts largely linked to overtourism.

One decisive criterion for the endangerment of Venice is the presence of ocean liners. For many years, UNESCO has been observing developments in the lagoon city with a keen eye.

Not only do the giant ships pollute the air with their exhaust fumes when they call in at Venice; their passage also adds to the water pressure pushing on the submerged foundations of the city's historic buildings. The liners also destroy the lagoon's sensitive ecosystem as they roll into town each summer.

A city inundated with flooding

Rising water levels have already threatened the integrity of many of the historic buildings in Venice. The problem is exacerbated by the combination of high tides and heavy storms that flooded much of the city in 2019.

But there is another kind of flooding that worries the guardians of the World Heritage Site: The tourist masses descending onto places like St. Mark's Basilica every summer. In 2019, some 16 million visitors are said to have come to see the alleys and canals of Venice — where the local population of the central old town has dwindled to less than 60,000 residents. It is unclear whether this might change after COVID-19, but Venice has always been a global tourism hotspot.

This overtourism of the city is another factor that could threaten Venice' World Heritage status and bring it closer to the red list. In this sense, the ban on cruise liners entering Venice may not in isolation be enough to ensure that the city's UNESCO status is retained.

A masked person on St. Mark's square

Annual events like the carnival in Venice also attract tourists off-season

Shipwrecked city suffers politics as usual

The World Heritage title had been awarded to Venice in 1987 on the grounds that the entire city was "an extraordinary architectural masterpiece in which even the smallest buildings contain works by the world's best artists, such as Titian, Tintoretto and others."

But the cruise ship industry has left its toll on the city for many years. For Venetians, the massive cruise ships have only brought lasting damage to their city, with passengers said to spend little to no money in local shops.

Italy's central government in Rome wants desperately to hang on to the World Heritage title for Venice, and sees the matter it as an issue of national urgency.

Watch video 01:54

Venice residents protest resumption of cruises

If Venice were to be placed on UNESCO's red list, it would be "a very serious matter for our country," Italian Culture Minister Dario Franceschini wrote after UNESCO announced that the city's status was under review.

However, the central government has not put forward a viable solution to the problem, and has forced local politicians to take full responsibility.

Two years ago, Venice mayor Luigi Brugnaro had even demanded that UNESCO put his city on the red list as he felt abandoned by Rome. His plea was triggered after an out-of-control cruise ship rammed into a tourist boat on the busy Giudecca Canal.

'Neither punishment nor warning'

It is unclear whether Mayor Brugnaro's wish comes true at the upcoming meeting of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee in Fuzhou. The cruise liner ban is seen as a positive sign, however.

The World Heritage Organization stresses that any potential move to place Venice on the list of endangered sites would be "neither a punishment nor a warning."

"Rather, it is a mechanism to preserve these extraordinary places for future generations," said Peter Martin of the German UNESCO Commission. The red list designation, he adds, simply shows that urgent action is needed to achieve the goal or preservation.

"To ensure that this succeeds, the World Heritage Committee issues concrete steps to take to avert threats to the World Heritage while also formulating recommendations for such sites," Martin explained.

Watch video 03:51

Gondoliers in Italy diving for garbage

Red list does not mean a red light

This approach can still lead to long-lasting success, said Martin. This was the case with the Church of the Nativity of Jesus Christ in Bethlehem, which was threatened by structural decay, growing tourism and a tunnel project. When it was subsequently placed on the World Heritage site red list, the underground building project was cancelled and the church was extensively restored — with significant financial support given by Sweden and Italy. This eventually led to the church regaining its World Heritage status.

According to Martin, it has only even become necessary to permanently withdraw World Heritage status from two World Heritage Sites out of more than 1,000: the Dresden Elbe Valley Cultural Landscape and the Arabian Oryx Wildlife Sanctuary in Oman.

And unless the World Heritage status is eventually withdrawn from a place, "endangered" sites are still allowed to advertise their UNESCO credentials.

But continuing to cash in on World Heritage status might be counterproductive. In the case of Venice, critics believe it would further fuel unsustainable tourist arrivals in already fragile hotspots such as St. Mark's Square.

  • Darmstadt Artists' Colony Mathildenhoehe

    UNESCO World Heritage Site contenders 2021

    Darmstadt Artists' Colony Mathildenhöhe, Germany

    Founded in 1899 by Hessian Grand Duke Ernst Ludwig to promote the arts and crafts movement, exhibitions began being staged at Mathildenhöhe as early as in 1901. The eclectic site comprises a historic Russian Orthodox Church, an exhibition hall, and Darmstadt's landmark Wedding Tower — built to commemorate Ernst Ludwig's second marriage.

  • Fort Kijkuit at The New Dutch Waterline

    UNESCO World Heritage Site contenders 2021

    The New Dutch Waterline, the Netherlands

    Designed as an expansive defense network, the New Dutch Waterline encompasses 45 fortresses, six fortifications, various bunkers and waterworks, spanning over a total of 85 kilometers (53 miles). It was operational between 1815 and 1940, with the sole purpose of stopping enemies from advancing towards the western Netherlands.

  • Kaeng Krachan forest complex, Thailand

    UNESCO World Heritage Site contenders 2021

    Kaeng Krachan forest complex, Thailand

    Covering a staggering 482 hectares of land across no less than three provinces, Thailand's Kaeng Krachan forest complex is home to a wildlife sanctuary as well as two national parks. The area's biological diversity is regarded as exceptional. Indeed, it provides a habitat for several endangered species - including the Siamese crocodile, the Asian giant tortoise and the Asian black bear.

  • Deer Stone Monuments, Mongolia

    UNESCO World Heritage Site contenders 2021

    Deer Stone Monuments, Mongolia

    These Mongolian Bronze Age sculptures could soon be added to UNESCO's prestigious World Heritage Sites' list. The deer stones, as they are known, are engraved with highly artistic renderings of animals, weapons, shields and decorative patterns. Between one and four meters tall, the monuments are believed to have been dedicated to ancient chiefs and warriors.

  • The Lower Germanic Limes, Germany

    UNESCO World Heritage Site contenders 2021

    The Lower Germanic Limes, Germany

    The Roman Empire was protected by border fortifications known as the limes. Three frontier sections have already made the World Heritage Sites list; the Lower Germanic Limes has not yet. Running 400 kilometers along river Rhine from Bonn to the Dutch coast, this military structure was established in the last decades BC, lasting until the demise of the Western Roman Empire in the 5th century AD.

  • Jomon archaeological site, Japan

    UNESCO World Heritage Site contenders 2021

    Jomon archaeological sites, Japan

    This is Japan's Sannai-Maruyama site, containing remnants and reconstructions of a large Jomon-era settlement. This hunter-gatherer culture is thought to have lasted from about 13,000 BC to roughly 300 BC. Japan aims to have a total of 17 Jomon sites inscribed on the UNESCO World Cultural Heritage list.

  • Worms Jewish cemetery

    UNESCO World Heritage Site contenders 2021

    The Jewish heritage of Speyer, Worms and Mainz, Germany

    The German cities of Speyer, Worms and Mainz — located near each other along river Rhine — were a center of Jewish cultural life in the Middle Ages. Referred to as Shin, Vav and Mem in medieval Hebrew, the three towns are collectively known as ShUM cities. Worms is home to Europe’s oldest Jewish cemetery (pictured above).

  • Roman Baths in Bath, England

    UNESCO World Heritage Site contenders 2021

    The Great Spas of Europe, Europe

    Europe boasts plenty of elegant spa towns — soon, eleven of them could be included on the World Heritage List. Among the contenders is the City of Bath in southwest England. Founded in the 1st century AD, its well preserved ancient Roman Baths still flow with natural hot water. Other spa locations included on the application are in France, Germany, Austria, the Czech Republic, Italy and Belgium.

  • Chankillo Astronomical Complex, Peru

    UNESCO World Heritage Site contenders 2021

    Chankillo Astronomical Complex, Peru

    Peru's Chankillo complex, located some 360 kilometers north of the capital Lima, dates back to the early Horizon period (500 – 200 BC). The Thirteen Towers (pictured) form a man-made horizon when viewed from below. The line of buildings, running north to south along a ridge, closely corresponds to the movement of the rising and setting sun over the year.

  • Sof Omar Cave, Ethiopia

    UNESCO World Heritage Site contenders 2021

    Sof Omar Cave, Ethiopia

    Extending 15 kilometers into the limestone foothills, Sof Omar is Ethiopia's longest cave. Situated in the country's southeast, it is venerated by local Muslims, with an annual November pilgrimage. Sof Omar features a spacious cavern known as the Chamber of Columns due to its colossal limestone pillars. The cave system is also home to various bats and fish.


