 Venice′s cultural institutions hit hard by floods | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 13.11.2019

Culture

Venice's cultural institutions hit hard by floods

The lagoon city is used to the phenomenon known as "acqua alta," but the record-breaking floods put Venice in an emergency situation. Many cultural venues had to close and are tracking the damage caused by the water.

Saint Mark's Square in Venice sits under water witht he basilica in the background (picture-alliance/dpa/ComunicareVenezia)

"We did not expect such a level [of flooding]," says Petra Schaefer from the German Study Center in Venice. The institute, which is responsible for German-Italian cultural and scientific exchanges, is housed in the historic Palazzo Barbarigo della Terrazza, directly on the Grand Canal, the majestic major waterway that snakes through the city.

On Tuesday night, the water level reached a record-breaking 1.87 meters (6 feet). The art historian told DW that, "1.45 meters had been predicted, and we were prepared for 1.6 meters."

The archives of the study center flooded knee-high, as Schaefer's photos show. Files with documents, advertising material and books were immersed in the saltwater that had been pushed into the lagoon by the storm's winds, along with constant rain.

Schaefer, who has been living in Venice for 20 years, says that people in her neighborhood didn't seem to be panicking, even though the extreme-flooding alarms rang at least four times during the night. "Everywhere people were offering their help. There was a great wave of solidarity."

The German Study Center in Venice on Wednesday morning (Petra Schaefer/Deutsches StudienzentzrumVenedig )

The German Study Center in Venice on Wednesday morning

St. Mark's Basilica flooded

St. Mark's Square in the center of the UNESCO World Heritage city has been completely flooded since Tuesday evening. That morning, tourists and locals in rubber boots were still wading across the square. In the evening, only the police was on the square — in boats.

St. Mark's Basilica, a 9th-century church and iconic city landmark, was particularly affected by the floods: At one point, the water in the building stood 1.10 meters high. The lower crypt was completely flooded. The masonry was damaged by the water, Italian media reported. "We are trying to contain the damages," the basilica's engineer, Pierpaolo Campostrini, told Italian news agency ANSA.

Read more: Climate protesters crash red carpet at Venice film Biennale

Karole Vail, director of the Peggy Guggenheim Collection, described Venica as being in "a state of disaster and alertness."

"Fortunately, the museum staff is doing well," Vail told DW, adding that "the museum and the collections were not damaged." She added that for security reasons, the much-visited private museum will remain closed to the public through Thursday, November 14.

Water in St. Mark's Basilica (picture-alliance/dpa/L. Bruno)

Water in St. Mark's Basilica

Many cultural institutions closed

Many other institutions in Venice were forced to take the same precaution and close their doors. These included the Palazzo Grassi, on the banks of the Grand Canal, which is currently showing a retrospective of the works of Belgian painter Luc Tuymans, as well as the Teatro La Fenice, the city's largest and most famous opera house.

The Castello district, which serves every two years as the main venue for the Venice International Art Biennale, was also affected by the floods. The country pavilions, including the German one, are located in a parkland area known as the Giardini. Parts of the Biennale extend to the halls of the historic shipyard Arsenale.

"The Giardini and the Arsenale are difficult to reach," Marco Carrino, who works for the German Biennale Pavillion on behalf of the German Institute for Foreign Cultural Relations, told DW. "The vaporettos [water taxis] are not in service."

The German pavilion, located on a hill, was not affected by the flood itself, Carrino said; instead, the main threat came from trees that had been damaged by the storm and risked toppling over.

Parts of the Arsenale could be under water, Carrino said: "I fear there was damage there."

Read more: A huge migrant shipwreck on show at the Venice Biennale

The flooding phenomenon, known as "acqua alta," is typical to Venice. But this time, things were worse than expected. "The situation is dramatic," Luigi Brugnaro, the mayor of the northern Italian city, wrote on Twitter. "We ask the government to help us. The cost will be high. This is the result of climate change."

  • St Mark's Square in Venice flooded (Getty Images/AFP/M. Bertorello)

    Venice floods — in pictures

    Acqua Alta

    Powerful rainstorms hit northern Italy on November 12. A cyclone threatened the country and an exceptionally high tide reached the city. In Venice, high water levels are normal at this time of year and are traditionally referred to as "Acqua Alta" — high water. Popular tourist destination St Mark's Square flooded and made access difficult.

  • Flooding at the Rialto Bridge in Venice (Reuters/M. Silvestri)

    Venice floods — in pictures

    Grand Canal bursts its banks

    In a city of canals, high water levels cause chaos even far away from the lagoon. Beneath Venice's iconic Rialto Bridge, the Grand Canal burst its banks and made access difficult. The bridge is one of only four which spans Venice's largest canal, which is a transport route for many tourists and workers in the city.

  • People walk along a catwalk about the Venice floods (Reuters/M. Silvestri)

    Venice floods — in pictures

    Balancing act

    The last high water on this scale was in 1966, when flood levels reached 194 cm (76 inches). In November, levels in St Mark's Square reached the second-highest level ever recorded, at 187 cm. People were forced to use precarious "catwalks."

  • A man sits in a flooded square in Venice (picture-alliance/M. Chinellato)

    Venice floods — in pictures

    Death in Venice?

    For the historic city, the flooding is an increasingly dangerous problem. The high water is an annual occurrence but rarely reaches levels this high. The mayor has appealed for government help, labeling the floods "disastrous." Fortunately, there have not yet been any major injuries or fatalities reported in connection with the flooding.

  • A woman in a church door in the Venice floods (picture-alliance/dpa/L. Bruno)

    Venice floods — in pictures

    Don't forget your umbrella

    Controversy continues in the city around underwater flood barriers which have been in development for several years. Plagued with cost overruns and corruption scandals, there are also concerns that the barriers could disturb the delicate ecosystem of the Venice lagoon. The flood barriers would aim to prevent scenes like this from happening.

  • Flooding in St Mark's Square (Reuters/M. Silvestri)

    Venice floods — in pictures

    Climate change to blame

    Mayor Luigi Brugnaro has been unequivocal in blaming climate change for the especially high water levels. He warned that even a few more centimeters of flooding could irreparably damage historical sites in the city. But with more heavy rains forecast, there is likely to be little let-up for the canal city in the coming weeks.

    Author: Elliot Douglas


