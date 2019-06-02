 Venice protests against huge cruise ships | News | DW | 08.06.2019

News

Venice protests against huge cruise ships

After a 275-meter cruise ship crashed into a tourist boat, people in Venice are calling for cruise ships to stay away. The issue of giant cruise ships sailing Venice's Giudecca Canal has long been a point of tension.

The MSC Opera cruise ship moored in Venice, Italy (picture-alliance/AP Photo/L. Bruno)

Residents of the northern Italian city of Venice on Friday were protesting on Saturday against the presence of cruise ships in the busy Giudecca Canal, following a ship accident earlier in the week.

MSC Cruises said the 65,500-tonne Opera, a 54-meter high and 275-meter long liner, was approaching a passenger terminal on the Giudecca canal when it hit the dock and a nearby ferry after a technical problem.

Footage of the incident showed passengers who had been waiting at a wharf in San Basilio-Zattere fleeing for safety as the huge ship, its horns blaring, crashed into the much smaller, moored "River Countess" boat, which had 110 people on board.

Several tourists were slightly injured in the accident at San Basilio-Zattere, port authorities said.

In response to the incident, Italy's Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli said the government would come up with a "definitive solution" by the end of June.

Watch video 01:24

Cruise ship crashes into Venice tourist boat

An ongoing saga

It is not the first time that the Italian government has made promises to deal with the cruise ship problem.

In 2013 it banned ships weighing more than 96,000 tonnes from the Giudecca Canal.

The ban was in part a response to the deadly 2012 Costa Concordia disaster, in which the 115,000-tonne cruise ship crashed into Giglio island off Tuscany after its captain sailed too close to the shore.

However, that law was later overturned by a regional court, which ruled that safety or environmental risks had not been proven.

Two years ago the government announced that larger ships would be diverted away from the historic center but failed to follow through on that promise.

Watch video 04:53

Venice's battle against cruise ships

law/rc (AFP, AP, Reuters)

