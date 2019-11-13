Venice: Fresh floods force closure of St Mark's Square

Venice was inundated by exceptionally high water levels again on Friday, hours after the government declared a state of emergency for the stricken UNESCO city.

Mayor Luigi Brugnaro ordered the iconic St Mark's square to be closed as the latest sea surge hit around 1.6 meters (more than 5ft).

DW's correspondent Giulia Saudelli said the decision was made to keep tourists away as they were impeding the repair work being carried out by shopkeepers.

Earlier, sirens sounded in the square to warn of the latest sea surge, which was lower than the peak earlier this week, but still dangerous for residents and visitors.

On Tuesday, the water level reached 1.87 meters — the second highest tide ever recorded and enough to leave more than 80% of the city underwater.

Winter snow, floods arrive early in Europe Emergency declared in Venice Italy's canal city is struggling to cope with the worst floods in more than 5 decades. Water levels remain elevated after reaching a peak of 187 centimeters (74 inches) on Tuesday night. Waters rose to knee-high level again around the iconic St Mark's Square on Friday morning. Residents are questioning why the city's Mose flood protection plan, drawn up decades ago, is still on the back burner.

Winter snow, floods arrive early in Europe Tourists grin and bear it Authorities in Venice have installed platforms at key locations around the lagoon city to help tourists to cross without getting wet. Outside St Mark's Basilica, there's no option but to wade in the floodwaters. While many visitors are making the best of their trips, tourism officials say holidaymakers are canceling in their droves. Many damaged stores have stayed shut for the past 10 days.

Winter snow, floods arrive early in Europe France goes dark as heavy snow falls Some 330,000 homes were left without power on Friday after the first major snows of winter hit southeast France. Traffic conditions were difficult in the Rhone-Alpes region, near Lyon. At one point, the A7 expressway was closed to heavy goods vehicles, leaving many trucks stranded. State railway company SNCF canceled all trains between Grenoble and Lyon after the tracks were blocked by snow.

Winter snow, floods arrive early in Europe Unusually white November One man was killed when a tree fell on him as he tried to clear another fallen tree from a roadway near Grenoble. Heavy snow downed power lines in one Ardeche village causing two dozen residents to be evacuated from their homes. One meteorologist told French TV that snow in mid-November is unusual: "You'd have to go back very far in time to find a similar phenomenon."

Winter snow, floods arrive early in Europe Austria gets more than fair share Although used to the snow, Austrians have witnessed several car accidents as a result of the heavy snowfall. Several roads were impassable due to stuck trucks and several rail services were disrupted by snow on the tracks. Some 10,000 homes in four states were left without electricity after trees fell on power cables. Some cables collapsed under the weight of the snow.

Winter snow, floods arrive early in Europe Not all doom and gloom The first snow of winter has arrived on the highest mountain in Germany's Black Forest. A few centimeters were reported on the Feldberg peak in the southwestern state of Baden-Württemberg, prompting a flurry of activity by snowplows. Several families took advantage of the white covering to go sledding, especially as forecasters said the ice was likely to melt quickly.

Winter snow, floods arrive early in Europe The long winter begins Further north, the Brocken — the highest peak in Harz National Park —which lies on the borders of the northeastern states of Saxony-Anhalt and Lower Saxony, also saw its first winter snowfall. The area is well-known for its long winters, with several months of continuous snow cover.

Winter snow, floods arrive early in Europe English farms, shopping malls deluged Several counties in northern England have seen early winter flooding after a month's worth of rain struck over two days. A woman died after she was swept away in a river in Derbyshire, while dozens of families were evacuated from their homes in neighboring South Yorkshire. Dozens were stranded in two shopping malls and some had to be rescued by firefighters in inflatable dinghies.

Winter snow, floods arrive early in Europe More flooding expected On Friday, British authorities issued 250 flood warnings for a much wider area of the UK, including southern England and parts of Wales. The floods have even become an election issue, ahead of next month's vote. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government has been accused of not doing enough to help those affected. Author: Nik Martin



Extensive damage

The Italian government declared a state of emergency for Venice on Thursday, after the high water devastated shops, churches, monuments and other areas of the historic tourist destination.

Several cultural treasures, including St Mark's Basilica where water invaded the crypt, have suffered severe damage.

Ministers allocated €20 million ($22 million) to address the immediate damage. But Brugnaro on Friday predicted the costs would be vastly higher.

"We've destroyed Venice, we're talking about 1 billion (euros) in damage and that's just from the other day, not today," he said.

Brugnaro said he would open a bank account for the public to send donations for the repair effort.

Venice's buildings sit on many thousands of wooden stilts that raise them just a short distance above the water at normal levels. This construction has meant the city has always been prone to flooding.

Authorities have blamed climate change for the ever-increasing flood waters that the city has had to deal with in recent years, with the mean sea level estimated to be more than 20 centimeters higher than it was a century ago and set to rise much further.

Raised platforms were installed at St Mark's Square so tourists wouldn't have to wade to water, but these have been removed

Flood barrier two years off

The Italian government has invested in a controversial anti-flooding system, but the so-called MOSE dam is not yet operational.

The flood barrier project has been plagued by corruption and cost overruns and is not expected to start working until the end of 2021.

Venice floods — in pictures Grand Canal bursts its banks In a city of canals, high water levels cause chaos even far away from the lagoon. Beneath Venice's iconic Rialto Bridge, the Grand Canal burst its banks and made access difficult. The bridge is one of only four which spans Venice's largest canal, which is a transport route for many tourists and workers in the city.

Venice floods — in pictures Acqua Alta Powerful rainstorms hit northern Italy on November 12. A cyclone threatened the country and an exceptionally high tide reached the city. In Venice, high water levels are normal at this time of year and are traditionally referred to as "Acqua Alta" — high water. Popular tourist destination St Mark's Square flooded and made access difficult.

Venice floods — in pictures Balancing act The last high water on this scale was in 1966, when flood levels reached 194 cm (76 inches). In November, levels in St Mark's Square reached the second-highest level ever recorded, at 187 cm. People were forced to use precarious "catwalks."

Venice floods — in pictures Death in Venice? For the historic city, the flooding is an increasingly dangerous problem. The high water is an annual occurrence but rarely reaches levels this high. The mayor has appealed for government help, labeling the floods "disastrous." Fortunately, there have not yet been any major injuries or fatalities reported in connection with the flooding.

Venice floods — in pictures Don't forget your umbrella Controversy continues in the city around underwater flood barriers which have been in development for several years. Plagued with cost overruns and corruption scandals, there are also concerns that the barriers could disturb the delicate ecosystem of the Venice lagoon. The flood barriers would aim to prevent scenes like this from happening.

Venice floods — in pictures Climate change to blame Mayor Luigi Brugnaro has been unequivocal in blaming climate change for the especially high water levels. He warned that even a few more centimeters of flooding could irreparably damage historical sites in the city. But with more heavy rains forecast, there is likely to be little let-up for the canal city in the coming weeks. Author: Elliot Douglas



Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, who has called the flooding "a blow to the heart of our country", visited the city on Thursday, at one point jumping in a speed boat to examine the damage for himself.

Far-right leader Matteo Salvini was due to visit the city on Friday.

