Venice floods: Italy's Conte declares state of emergency

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced a national state of emergency on Thursday evening after floodwater levels in Venice reached the highest level in more than 50 years.

Conte also tweeted that the Italian Cabinet approved €20 million ($22 million) to help the city recover from the floods.

Water levels have remained high since reaching their peak on Tuesday night.

DW's Giulia Saudelli said "tourists and camera crews are wading through the water." Water levels on Thursday reached around 130 centimeters (51 inches).

Venetian mayor Luigi Brugnaro said on Thursday that the city was "on its knees" and unequivocally blamed climate change for the high water levels.

"There's widespread devastation," he said. "In all likelihood the damage runs into the hundreds of millions of euros."

In Venice, the crypt beneath St. Mark's Basilica was inundated for only the second time in its history. The city's archbishop, Francesco Moraglia, said the basilica had suffered "irreparable damage," with salty water posing risks to its mosaics, columns and pavements.

Where will the money be spent?

PM Conte tweeted that the money approved by the Italian government would be used for "the city and its population."

Italian newspaper Repubblica earlier reported that Conte planned to pledge financial aid to all Venetians in light of the high cost of damage done to property and potential losses of income from tourism.

Read more: Venice's cultural institutions hit hard by floods

Venice floods — in pictures Grand Canal bursts its banks In a city of canals, high water levels cause chaos even far away from the lagoon. Beneath Venice's iconic Rialto Bridge, the Grand Canal burst its banks and made access difficult. The bridge is one of only four which spans Venice's largest canal, which is a transport route for many tourists and workers in the city.

Venice floods — in pictures Acqua Alta Powerful rainstorms hit northern Italy on November 12. A cyclone threatened the country and an exceptionally high tide reached the city. In Venice, high water levels are normal at this time of year and are traditionally referred to as "Acqua Alta" — high water. Popular tourist destination St Mark's Square flooded and made access difficult.

Venice floods — in pictures Balancing act The last high water on this scale was in 1966, when flood levels reached 194 cm (76 inches). In November, levels in St Mark's Square reached the second-highest level ever recorded, at 187 cm. People were forced to use precarious "catwalks."

Venice floods — in pictures Death in Venice? For the historic city, the flooding is an increasingly dangerous problem. The high water is an annual occurrence but rarely reaches levels this high. The mayor has appealed for government help, labeling the floods "disastrous." Fortunately, there have not yet been any major injuries or fatalities reported in connection with the flooding.

Venice floods — in pictures Don't forget your umbrella Controversy continues in the city around underwater flood barriers which have been in development for several years. Plagued with cost overruns and corruption scandals, there are also concerns that the barriers could disturb the delicate ecosystem of the Venice lagoon. The flood barriers would aim to prevent scenes like this from happening.

Venice floods — in pictures Climate change to blame Mayor Luigi Brugnaro has been unequivocal in blaming climate change for the especially high water levels. He warned that even a few more centimeters of flooding could irreparably damage historical sites in the city. But with more heavy rains forecast, there is likely to be little let-up for the canal city in the coming weeks. Author: Elliot Douglas



Despite the flooding, tourists still came out in droves to the famous historical city, with large number of tourists still in St Mark's Square.

Conte reaffirmed in Repubblica that the controversial semi-submersible barrier system, Moses, was on track to be ready by 2021.

The project aims to prevent similar drastic floods from happening, but has been plagued by delays owing to funding irregularities and corruption.

The so-called "Acqua Alta," or high water, is at its highest level in over 50 years, peaking at 1.87 meters.

sri ,ed/msh (AFP, Reuters)