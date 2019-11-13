Venice floods: 'City on its knees'

Water levels have not significantly abated in the Italian city of Venice after they reached the highest level in more 50 years late on Tuesday night.

Italian President Giuseppe Conte is expected to announce a national state of emergency on Thursday over the unusually high water levels.

DW's Giulia Saudelli said "tourists and camera crews are wading through the water." Water levels on Thursday reached around 130 centimeters (51 inches).

Venetian mayor Luigi Brugnaro said on Thursday that the city was "on its knees" and unequivocally blamed climate change for the high water levels.

"There's widespread devastation," he said. "In all likelihood the damage runs into the hundreds of millions of euros."

What has the prime minister promised?

Italian newspaper Repubblica reported that Conte was also pledging financial aid to all Venetians in light of the high cost of damage done to property and potential losses of income form tourism.

Despite the flooding, tourists still came out in droves to the famous historical city, with large number of tourists still in St Mark's Square.

Conte also reaffirmed that the controversial underwater barrier system, Moses, was on track to be ready by 2021. The project aims to prevent similar drastic floods from happening, but has been plagued by delays owing to funding and corruption.

The so-called "Acqua Alta," or high water, is at its highest rate in over 50 years, peaking at 1.87m.

