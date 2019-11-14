Venice flooding: Salt threatens frescoes and paintings

DW: Mr. Taubert, what went through your mind when you saw images of the recent flooding in Venice?

Sven Taubert: First, one thinks of flooding in Venice as a normal occurrence. But we have to differentiate between normal flooding and extreme flooding.

Flooding is common in Venice. But when waters rise higher, that gives people like me — who are engaged in conserving and protecting art and historic buildings — an uneasy feeling, because it means water will force its way further into buildings, affecting them and the artworks they house. It is also a sign that climate problems are only getting worse.

One hopes such occurrences do not happen more frequently and in shorter intervals. There is little chance to prevent damage to artworks by flooding, and the immediate removal of transportable works is often very difficult in most cases. Immobile works like frescoes, which are part of the architecture, are almost impossible to protect.

The last flood of this magnitude was in 1966, 53 years ago. But flooding is common in Venice, does that mean they are better equipped to deal with it?

Buildings there generally have a higher resistance to moisture. The wooden pilings they rest on are less likely to rot as long as they remain submerged and are not exposed to air. That is something that was taken into consideration when the city was built.

But that also means the level of moisture in the buildings' walls are increased due to their capillary structure. Eventually, that moisture settles at a certain level. However, when water pressure from below increases and floods occur more frequently, we have to assume that more damage will be the result. Moisture will then work its way into areas of the building where it had not been before.

What then happens to the buildings?

Permanent moisture increases set readily soluble salts loose, these in turn present a further threat to the buildings as they attack their substance. Those salts are pushed into areas of the building where they simply don't belong. At that point, they crystalize and bloom on the walls. The crystallization then creates pressure that can destroy a building's masonry structure.

That is the case with natural stone — such as sandstone or limestone — brick or terra-cotta, as well as mortar and plaster. Venice possesses a unique amount of especially valuable wall paintings and frescoes dating back to the Renaissance. We are very saddened by the loss of such works.

Can the frescoes be saved?

If the attrition has not progressed so far that the works are literally falling off the walls, or have already fallen from them, one can still act. Conservators can, for instance, adhere reinforcement layers to the surface of a work by attaching silk paper to the surface with soluble glues — thus making the process reversible. This special Japanese paper is cut into small strips and applied to the surface to keep a fresco attached to the wall.

Once the surface has been secured, one can deal with the crumbling subsurface, injecting binders to secure the plaster. These are all highly specialized processes and methods that must be weighed case by case. A major problem is that one also encloses the salt crystals that are present. Again, this is something that must also be considered on a case by case basis.

Venice floods — in pictures Grand Canal bursts its banks In a city of canals, high water levels cause chaos even far away from the lagoon. Beneath Venice's iconic Rialto Bridge, the Grand Canal burst its banks and made access difficult. The bridge is one of only four which spans Venice's largest canal, which is a transport route for many tourists and workers in the city.

Venice floods — in pictures Acqua Alta Powerful rainstorms hit northern Italy on November 12. A cyclone threatened the country and an exceptionally high tide reached the city. In Venice, high water levels are normal at this time of year and are traditionally referred to as "Acqua Alta" — high water. Popular tourist destination St Mark's Square flooded and made access difficult.

Venice floods — in pictures Balancing act The last high water on this scale was in 1966, when flood levels reached 194 cm (76 inches). In November, levels in St Mark's Square reached the second-highest level ever recorded, at 187 cm. People were forced to use precarious "catwalks."

Venice floods — in pictures Death in Venice? For the historic city, the flooding is an increasingly dangerous problem. The high water is an annual occurrence but rarely reaches levels this high. The mayor has appealed for government help, labeling the floods "disastrous." Fortunately, there have not yet been any major injuries or fatalities reported in connection with the flooding.

Venice floods — in pictures Don't forget your umbrella Controversy continues in the city around underwater flood barriers which have been in development for several years. Plagued with cost overruns and corruption scandals, there are also concerns that the barriers could disturb the delicate ecosystem of the Venice lagoon. The flood barriers would aim to prevent scenes like this from happening.

Venice floods — in pictures Climate change to blame Mayor Luigi Brugnaro has been unequivocal in blaming climate change for the especially high water levels. He warned that even a few more centimeters of flooding could irreparably damage historical sites in the city. But with more heavy rains forecast, there is likely to be little let-up for the canal city in the coming weeks. Author: Elliot Douglas



Can entire frescoes be saved by removing them from their original site and taking them to a place where they are safe from water? One could replace them with copies that would present less of a loss if flooding occurred again.

Translocation, that is the removal and reinstallation of wall paintings, is a hotly debated topic. It is also a problematic process, because one must always decide on whether to remove only the painted surface, the painted surface as well as the plaster below it, or the entire wall.

Translocation always involves stress and loss. One is constantly faced with the problem of determining where to cut a particular section in order to remove it. It is impossible to remove an entire 30-square-meter (323-square-foot) image from a wall in one piece. One could say it's a trade off between risks presented to the patient in relation to his chances of survival. The more valuable an artwork is, the more critically experts have to look at and discuss the situation. But the process does present an option should extreme flooding become more frequent in Venice.

Sven Taubert is a professional art conservator and spokesman for the wall painting and architectural surfaces expert group of the German Association of Restorers. He has dedicated himself to the restoration of historical buildings for the past 15 years. For the past nine years, he has been deeply involved in repairing flood damage sustained at the Saint Marienthal Cistercian Abbey on the Neisse River near Dresden.