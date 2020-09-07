 Venice Film Festival: Cinema as the antidote to coronavirus depression | Film | DW | 07.09.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Film

Venice Film Festival: Cinema as the antidote to coronavirus depression

Vanessa Kirby, Greta Thunberg, Pedro Almodovar and a pandemic: As the film fest reaches its halfway point, DW's Scott Roxborough reports from Venice.

Vanessa Kirby at the Venice Film Festival (LaBiennale di Venezia/ASAC/Jacopo Salvi)

Vanessa Kirby at the premiere of 'Pieces of a Woman'

Ok, it's no fun watching films in a face-mask. Or sitting in a theater that smells less of popcorn than of disinfectant. But for the hundreds of film critics, journalists and film professionals who made it here to this year's Venice Film Festival — the first major festival since the coronavirus lockdown — the new hygiene measures are a small price to pay to be able to go to the movies again. 

By holding the festival at all, Venice was taking a big risk. Cannes, Telluride and other major film festivals cancelled. The Toronto Film Festival, which kicks off later this week, will be a very local affair, with few non-Canadians expected to attend due to travel restrictions and local quarantine rules. So it's up to Venice to be the standard bearer for the international film industry

All hopes on Venice

"Venice is everything. Venice is Karlovy Vary, Venice is Cannes, Venice is Berlin, Venice is everything now," says Hungarian director Kornél Mundruczó, whose English-language debut, Pieces of a Woman, starring Vanessa Kirby and Shia LaBeouf, premiered in Venice on Saturday. "I think everyone feels this. If I can talk for all filmmakers, I think we all hope that Venice happening means we are back on track. We just need it."

Movie theaters around the world, most of them shut for months due to COVID-19 lockdowns, have begun to re-open. Everyone who made it to Venice this year is counting on the festival to help get people excited about going back to the movies. 

Greta Thunberg on a screen behind three panelists at the Venice Film Festival (LaBiennale di Venezia/ASAC/GiorgioZucchiatti)

Greta Thunberg attending the press conference of the documentary 'I am Greta' virtually

Vanessa Kirby, Greta Thunberg are the stars of Venice 2020 

Judging from the half-way mark, Venice is doing its job. 

Kirby, best known for her role as Princess Margaret in Netflix's The Crown, wowed audiences with her raw performance in Pieces of a Woman as a mother struggling with the loss of a child, and her charming, seductive turn in Mona Fastvold's The World to Come, in which she plays a 19th-century American pioneer wife having a love affair with a female neighbor (played by Fantastic Beasts actress Katherine Waterston). 

Actress Regina King, who already has one Oscar (for If Beale Street Could Talk) on her shelf, could soon collect a few more gongs for her directorial debut, One Night in Miami. The story of a real-life meeting between Muhammad Ali, Malcolm X, soul singer Sam Cooke and American football star, and activist, Jim Brown, the film got a rapacious reception from the Venice crowd when it premiered here Monday and is already a frontrunner for the 2021 Academy Awards. 

Watch video 02:09

Venice Film Festival opens amid pandemic

Outside the competition, Venice highlights so far include the delightful Greek fable Apples, from first-time director Christos Nikou — which plays out in an all-analog world where a pandemic is causing people to lose their memories — and Mainstream, from Gia Coppola (niece of Sofia, granddaughter of Francis Ford), a splashy satire of social media celebrity, starring Andrew Garfield. 

Alongside Kirby, the star of Venice 2020 has been teenage climate change activist Greta Thunberg, who didn't attend in person but patched in via video link on Friday to talk about the documentary on her life, I Am Greta.

The Fridays for Future icon said the film, from documentarian Nathan Grossman, shows the real Greta. "Not the person that the media frames me to be, not the angry, naive child who sits in the United Nations general assembly screaming at world leaders. Because that's not the person I am," she said. "So, I think he definitely made me seem like a more shy, nerdy person, which is the person that I am."

Actor Tilda Swinton and director Pedro Almodovar wearing face masks at the photocall of of the movie The Human Voice at the 77th Venice Film Festival (Getty Images/V.Z. Celotto)

Not without a face mask: Tilda Swinton and director Pedro Almodovar at the premiere of 'The Human Voice'

But the message of this year's Venice Film Festival was summed up best by Spanish director Pedro Almodovar, who attended to present a short film, The Human Voice, starring Tilda Swinton:

"The cinema is not going through the best period, but that is why we have to invite people to go to the cinema," he said. "[Coronavirus] lockdown has shown us that our homes can be a place where we are in prison. Where you can work, eat, and live inside. [But] the antidote to all this is the cinema. It is the opposite of all that. Going to the cinema means going on an adventure."

  • A film still showing Luigi Lo Cascio and Alba Rohrwacher in the movie Lacci running along with children in the streets of Naples (Biennale/Gianni Fiorito)

    From Marx to Greta: Highlights of the 2020 Venice Film Festival

    Italian infidelity drama opens the festival

    For the first time in more than a decade, an Italian film receives the honor of opening the Venice International Film Festival: The drama "Lacci" will be screened out of competition and depicts the story of a marriage threatened by infidelity. Directed by Daniele Luchetti, it is based on the 2014 novel of the same name by Domenico Starnone.

  • Film still from Padrenostro showing parents and a kid from a bird's-eye view with drawings in chalk on a concrete courtyard (picture-alliance/AP Photo)

    From Marx to Greta: Highlights of the 2020 Venice Film Festival

    4 titles from Italy in the run

    This year's film festival on Venice's barrier island of Lido feels distinctly Italian: Four of the 18 films competing for the top prize of Golden Lion are from the country. For example, "Padrenostro" (pictured here) by director Claudio Noce is about the political terrorism and violence that shook Italy in the 1970s, told from perspective of a child.

  • Mala Emde as leftist activist Luisa in Und morgen die ganze Welt (La Biennale di Venezia )

    From Marx to Greta: Highlights of the 2020 Venice Film Festival

    Germany's antifa in the spotlight

    A German film is competing for the Golden Lion in Venice: "And Tomorrow the Entire World" by director Julia von Heinz is about the young anti-fascist activist Luisa, who uses increasingly radical means of defense against society's shift to the right. Luisa is played by rising star Mala Emde, shown in the image here.

  • Alec Utgoff as the masseur Zhenia in the film Never Gonna Snow Again (LavaFilms MatchFactory Productions)

    From Marx to Greta: Highlights of the 2020 Venice Film Festival

    A German-Polish production in the run

    His hands seem to work wonders: In "Never Gonna Snow Again," actor Alec Utgoff plays the role of Ukrainian migrant Zhenia, who works as a masseur for the Warsaw upper class and develops into a kind of guru for the unhappy rich. The Polish contender in Venice is also in the race for the Oscar in the category best international feature film.

  • British actress Romola Garai playing Eleanor Marx, dressed in costume and holding flowers in a filmstill from Miss Marx (picture-alliance/AP Photo/E. Scarpa)

    From Marx to Greta: Highlights of the 2020 Venice Film Festival

    Historical biopic: 'Miss Marx'

    In recent years, there has been strong criticism of the lack of equality in the film nominations, but this year, eight of the 18 films are by women directors. One of them is Susanna Nicchiarelli's historical biopic "Miss Marx" about the life of Karl Marx' youngest daughter, Eleanor Marx. The political activist is played by Romola Garai.

  • Frances McDormand as Fern in the film Nomadland with ocean and cliffs in the background (picture-alliance/Everett Collection/Searchlight Pictures)

    From Marx to Greta: Highlights of the 2020 Venice Film Festival

    Hollywood's contribution: 'Nomadland'

    "Nomadland" tells the tale of a woman in her 60s who loses everything during the Great Recession of the 2000s and ends up traveling in a van through the western United States as a kind of modern nomad. It is a film with a top-class cast, with lead character Fern played by the two-time Oscar winner Frances McDormand. Parallel to Venice, the film is also celebrating its premiere in Toronto.

  • Film crew with climate activist Greta Thunberg aboard a sailboat (picture-alliance/dpa/B. Hermann)

    From Marx to Greta: Highlights of the 2020 Venice Film Festival

    The climate crisis in Venice: 'Greta'

    Streaming servicers and film festivals — a tricky business. The Cannes Film Festival banned Netflix, Amazon and other such productions, but they are welcome in Venice. Streamer Hulu is presenting its documentary "Greta." Director Nathan Grossman (2nd from left) accompanied climate activist Greta Thunberg (2nd from right) for months — even during her crossing of the Atlantic in August 2019.

  • Actress Cate Blanchett in an evening gown (Getty Images/AFP/J. Tallis)

    From Marx to Greta: Highlights of the 2020 Venice Film Festival

    Cate Blanchett leads the jury

    This year's jury is chaired by Cate Blanchett, who was awarded Best Actress in Venice in 2007 for her role in "I'm Not There." Along with her, directors Veronika Franz, Joanna Hogg and Christian Petzold, actors Matt Dillon and Ludivine Sagnier and author Nicola Lagioia will decide which film will receive the coveted Golden Lion.

  • Director Ann Hui and actress Tilda Swinton (picture-alliance/dpa)

    From Marx to Greta: Highlights of the 2020 Venice Film Festival

    Honorary prize for Ann Hui and Tilda Swinton

    The first prize winners were announced before the festival's start on September 2: The Chinese actress and director Ann Hui and the British Oscar award winner Tilda Swinton were each awarded the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement. This honorary award has been in existence since 1970, when the first winner was none other than Orson Welles. (Adapted by Louisa Schaefer)

    Author: Matthias Beckonert


DW recommends

The eclectic filmmaker: Wim Wenders at 75

A key figure in New German Cinema, Wenders is renowned for arthouse classics such as "Paris, Texas" and "Wings of Desire" and Oscar-nominated documentaries.  

How the Locarno Film Festival is reinventing itself

The Pandemic put a stop to most film festivals. But in Locarno, it's a time to realize new ideas.  

The coronavirus pandemic — seen it all before in the movies?

A film expert looked into how TV series and cinema foreshadowed the COVID-19 pandemic years ago. Here's why we should have been watching more closely.  

Advertisement

Film

Vanessa Kirby at the Venice Film Festival (LaBiennale di Venezia/ASAC/Jacopo Salvi)

Venice Film Festival: Cinema as the antidote to coronavirus depression

Vanessa Kirby, Greta Thunberg, Pedro Almodovar and a pandemic: As the film fest reaches its halfway point, DW's Scott Roxborough reports from Venice.  

Arts.21

Southafrican author and publisher Zukiswa Wanner, Goethe Medal awardee 2020 (Brian Otieno)

Goethe Medal 2020: Zukiswa Wanner

South African writer and publisher Zukiswa Wanner is a savvy networker. During the lockdown in Nairobi, she started a pan-African literary festival. She's a citizen of the world and a role model for an entire generation.  

Music

Martin Grubinger holds a colorful array of drumsticks (picture-alliance/dpa/O. Malzahn)

Rethinking music, by percussionist Martin Grubinger

The coronavirus pandemic can be an opportunity for the arts, says Austrian percussionist Martin Grubinger — if we understand the signals right.  

Arts

Portrait of three artists, Ramin Haerizadeh, Hesam Rahmanian and Rokni Haerizadeh (Miquel Coll)

Iranian artist collective on show for first time in Germany

Political and social conflicts are the focus of the trio Ramin Haer­izadeh, Rokni Haer­izadeh and Hesam Rahmanian, whose exhibition opens in Frankfurt.  

Culture

Michelle Obama (Getty Images/J. Bachman)

Michelle Obama kicks off new podcast series with Barack

The podcast, the first in a partnership signed between the Obamas' production company Higher Ground and streaming service Spotify, comes at a time of ongoing civil unrest. Barack Obama is the first guest on July 29.  

Lifestyle

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Lieblingsinsel

Which is your favorite island for a vacation?

Far away from the mainland, in the middle of the deep blue sea: An island is the dream destination for many when it comes to a relaxing vacation - for example the Greek island of Páros. Which island is your favorite?  

More culture

Film  

Books  

Music  

Arts  

Digital Culture  

Lifestyle  