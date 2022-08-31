 Venice film fest opens with Adam Driver satire | Film | DW | 01.09.2022

Film

Venice film fest opens with Adam Driver satire

Along with its glitzy red carpet opening, the Venice Film Festival kicked off with a powerful message from Ukraine's president. A look at this year's highlights, and what makes the film fest special.

  • Adam Driver on the red carpet, brushing back his hair.

    Venice Film Festival opening: Red carpet looks and highlights

    Adam Driver stars in opening film

    Adam Driver remained effortlessly stylish on the red carpet, even though he had previously gained weight for his role of a middle-aged dad in "White Noise." The film, which opened the Venice Film Festival competition on Wednesday, marks the actor's second collaboration with director Noah Baumbach, following their award-winning "Marriage Story."

  • Noah Baumbach in a tuxedo.

    Venice Film Festival opening: Red carpet looks and highlights

    Noah Baumbach, director of 'White Noise'

    "White Noise" is the first of four Netflix productions in the competition — a new benchmark for Venice. Adapted from Don DeLillo's post-modernist novel from 1985, Noah Baumbach's satire also stars Greta Gerwig and Don Cheadle, along with Adam Driver in the role of a Hitler Studies professor in a small college town.

  • Julianne Moore smiling in a glitzy outfit.

    Venice Film Festival opening: Red carpet looks and highlights

    Julianne Moore heads the jury

    The US actress was all smiles as she walked the red carpet on Wednesday. As president of the jury, she will be watching the 23 films of the competition together with the six other jurors. They will then pick the winners of the Golden and Silver Lions, which will be awarded on September 10.

  • Different people posing on the red carpet.

    Venice Film Festival opening: Red carpet looks and highlights

    The jury is ready

    Shown here with the festival's heads and Moore (center), the jury is composed of (from 3rd left to right) Italian filmmaker Leonardo Di Costanzo, British-Japanese author Kazuo Ishiguro, French director Audrey Diwan (who won the Golden Lion last year with "Happening"), Spanish director and screenwriter Rodrigo Sorogoyen, Argentine director Mariano Cohn and Iranian actress Leila Hatami.

  • A recording of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky is displayed on stage during the opening ceremony of the 79th Venice International Film Festival.

    Venice Film Festival opening: Red carpet looks and highlights

    Strong message from Ukraine's president

    Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, sent a recorded video message for the opening festival ceremony, in which he called on the audience "not to remain neutral to the war in Ukraine," adding that unlike a film, his compatriots are experiencing horrors that are "lasting more than 120 minutes." After his speech, a list of 358 names of children killed since the Russian invasion was displayed.

  • Hillary Clinton waves, looking up.

    Venice Film Festival opening: Red carpet looks and highlights

    Hillary Clinton among the red carpet guests

    The former US Secretary of State was also among the guests of honor attending Noah Baumbach's "White Noise" premiere. Clinton is increasingly involved in media productions of her own. On September 9, Apple TV+ will release "Gutsy," a new series based on "The Book of Gutsy Women," which she co-wrote with her daughter Chelsea.

  • A person's leg showing the motto 'My body, my rules'.

    Venice Film Festival opening: Red carpet looks and highlights

    'My body, My rules'

    Italian journalist and human rights activist Francesca Vecchioni made a statement on the red carpet, posing with the feminist motto "My Body, My Rules" written on her leg. Far-right parties could gain power at Italy's upcoming national elections, leading observers to fear further restrictions on abortion rights in the country.

  • Catherine Deneuve wearing a red dress red on a stage next to a red figure of the Venice Film Festival lion, accepting the Golden Lion award for lifetime achievement.

    Venice Film Festival opening: Red carpet looks and highlights

    Catherine Deneuve honored with Golden Lion

    She has been an icon of French cinema since the 1960s: Catherine Deneuve was honored with the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement at the opening of the festival. But the accolade didn't prompt the 78-year-old actress to dwell on her past achievements. "One doesn't look backwards," she told AFP news agency, adding that she was too busy shooting various film projects to be nostalgic.

    Author: Elizabeth Grenier


Cannes is bigger, Berlin is more political, and when it comes to the sheer volume of stars on the red carpet, Toronto is tops. But if you're looking for that old movie magic, no film festival in the world can match Venice.

Partly it's the history. Venice is the oldest film festival on the block, holding the first-ever celebration of cinematic art back in 1932.

 Italian dictator Benito Mussoliniwas a big movie buff, and one of the first to appreciate the medium's propaganda potential. After World War II, the festival fortunately managed to overcome its fascist roots and opened up to international cinema. 

Today, Venice still retains some of that old world charm. VIPs arrive by boat, gliding in to dock behind the Sala Grande or the historic Hotel Excelsior, where you almost expect to see Thomas Mann sunning himself in a deck chair, eyeing Timothee Chalamet as he strolls by on the way to a premiere.

A view shows the Excelsior Hotel and a cloudy beach of the Venice Lido.

The Venetian Lido and the historical Excelsior Hotel (r.) offer a spectacular backdrop to the festival

Partly it's location. Venice has an ever-modern city beat. Critics and film fans cruise to screenings on vaporettos, passing the most stunning skyline Europe has to offer.

If you're lucky enough to find a hotel on the Lido, the Venetian island where the festival takes place, you can walk to the theaters, or ride a bike, gliding along the water like the idle rich on holiday.

But history and location can only take one so far. The movies are a multi-billion-dollar business and international film festivals only stay in the top tier if they continue to serve a purpose: as a spot to discover new talent, as launchpad for a film's Oscar campaign or as a promotional event to boost future box office.

Cannes this year acted as the starting pistol for the return of the Hollywood blockbuster, with swanky red carpet premieres for "Top Gun: Maverick" with Tom Cruise and Baz Luhrmann's glitzy, hip-swinging "Elvis."

Film still 'Bones & All': two young people sit in the cargo of a blue pick-up truck.

Timothee Chalamet (r.) stars alongside Taylor Russell in Luca Guadagnino's 'Bones & All,' part of the 2022 competition

Venice knows how to pick Oscar winners

Venice has always been a bit more refined that Cannes. When the festival does invite a studio tentpole, it tends to have an arthouse edge. See Denis Villeneuve's "Dune" last year — a sci-fi epic that still felt intimate and contemplative. Or 2019 Golden Lion winner "Joker," a comic book movie that owed more to Martin Scorsese's "The King of Comedy" than to previous on-screen depictions of Batman.

The big Hollywood studios know this and tend to offer Venice their more challenging movies, the films they hope will be Oscar contenders. And, under the guidance of long-term artistic director Alberto Barbera, Venice has shown it knows how to pick Academy Award winners.

Best Picture winners Chloe Zhao's "Nomadland," Guillermo del Toro's "The Shape of Water," "Spotlight" from director Tom McCarthy, and Alejandro G. Inarritu's "Birdman" all premiered on the Lido, as did four of the last five Best Director winners.

Jane Campion holding a Golden Lion trophy.

Before winning her second best director Oscar with 'The Power of the Dog,' Jane Campion was crowned in Venice in 2021

Embracing Netflix

Then there's Netflix. While Cannes, with the backing of the all-powerful French cinema lobby, continues to boycott films from streaming services, Venice has no problem with picking films that will go out online instead of in theaters.

It was the first big festival to program a Netflix movie in competition — Cary Joji Fukunaga's "Beasts of No Nation" back in 2015 — and has, on average, picked at least two Netflix titles per year ever since.

The year 2021 looked like a high-water mark for Netflix in Venice, with Jane Campion's "The Power of the Dog" starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Maggie Gyllenhaal's "The Lost Daughter" with Olivia Coleman and "The Hand of God" from Oscar-winning Italian director Paolo Sorrentino ("The Great Beauty"). 

But then, Barbera went one further for 2022, with four Netflix movies, including the first-ever Netflix film to open Venice: Noah Baumbach's "White Noise," an adaptation of the Don DeLillo novel starring Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig. Also in the running for this year's Golden Lion from the streamer are Alejandro G. Inarritu's Mexican epic "Bardo"; Andrew Dominik's Marylin Monroe biopic "Blonde," featuring Cuban star Ana de Armas (of "Knives Out" and "No Time to Die" fame); and the highly-anticipated French drama "Athena" from director Romain Gavras.

Instead of shunning the streamers, Venice saw early that Netflix was the future. 

Film still 'White Noise': Adam Driver looking concerned, with children and a mother holding a younger child standing behind him.

'White Noise,' starring Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig, opens the festival — the first Netflix original film to do so

Arthouse surprises

But Venice's true appeal has always been its left-field surprises. Such as Audrey Diwan's 2021 Golden Lion winner "Happening," a prescient tale of abortion and women's rights. Or "Quo Vadis, Aida?" by Jasmila Zbanic, who offered a powerful depiction of the Srebrenica massacre, and "Apples," a gently funny, surprisingly touching satire from first-time Greek director Christos Nikou, both from 2020.

Venice, which opens August 31 and runs through September 10, kicks off the fall film season, traditionally the sweet spot for "grown up" movies. Arthouse distributors, which have so far had a tough time getting their (often older) audience back into theaters following COVID lockdowns, are counting on the Italian festival to get cinema enthusiasts off the couch and back into cinemas. 

Film still 'The Eternal Daughter': Tilda Swinton looks through a window, which reflects her face.

Indie treat: Tilda Swinton stars in Joanna Hogg's 'The Eternal Daughter'

The 2022 Lido line-up has plenty to appeal to indie audiences, including Darren Aronofsky's "The Whale" with Brendan Fraser; Joanna Hogg's "The Eternal Daughter" starring Tilda Swinton; Florian Zeller's "The Son," the French director's follow-up to his Oscar-winning debut "The Father"; "Bones & All" from "Call Me By Your Name" director Luca Guadagnino; Irish dramedy "The Banshees of Inisherin" from "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" director Martin McDonagh; "Tár," a rare new film from US director Todd Field ("Little Children," "In the Bedroom") starring Cate Blanchett as a driven classical conductor.

If Cannes, with "Top Gun" and "Elvis," proved that fans of popcorn movies were hungry to return to the movies, this year's Venice Film Festival will be the big test to see if the arthouse crowd is willing to follow them.

 

Edited by: Elizabeth Grenier

