Venezuela's top court backs Maduro's disputed election win

The UN has questioned the impartiality of Venezuela's court. Observers say the government has an "undue influence" over it.

Venezuela's Supreme Court has confirmed President Nicolas Maduro's victory in last month's presidential elections even though the opposition has cried foul play in the elections.

The court, which has a record of never ruling against the government, said voting figures showing Maduro had lost by a landslide in the July election were forged.

In its ruling, the court said it had "indisputably certified election material and validates the results of the July 28, 2024, presidential election issued by the National Electoral Council (CNE)," naming Maduro as the winner.

What is the controversy?

Maduro, who was seeking a third term six-year term, claims he has defeatedopposition leader Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia by more than 1 million votes. But the main opposition has accused Maduro of vote rigging.

Gonzalez Urrutia uploaded an image to social media saying "void" after the court announced its ruling.

"The sovereignty of the people is not transferable," he said.

The court's ruling is the latest attempt made by Maduro to pacify the protests and neutralize the international criticism he has been receiving since Venezuela's opposition called out the voter fraud.

UN questions courts position

The impartiality of the court was questioned by the UN Human Rights Council on Thursday in an online post.

"We warn about the lack of independence and impartiality of the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) and of the National Electoral Council (CNE) which have played a role in the state's repressive machinery," the post quoted a UN fact-finding panel as saying.

"The Government exerted undue influence over TSJ decisions," said panel chair Marta Valinas.

The court's certification of Maduro's win contradicts the findings of experts from the United Nations and the Carter Center who were invited to observe the election.

