Venezuela's socialists take control of congress

President Nicolas Maduro's socialists took their 256 seats in Venezuela's 277-seat National Assembly at its inauguration Tuesday, snuffing five years of opposition hopes of holding on to seats taken by landslide back in 2015.

Congress' replacement head Jorge Rodrigez claimed the Socialist Party had won a "constitutional mandate" in December's election. The vote was boycotted by the party of opposition leader Juan Guido, who in 2019 proclaimed himself interim president rivaling Maduro.

Guido, backed by the outgoing US Trump administration and some 50 nations, held a rival parliamentary session online on Tuesday — incorporating exiled anti-Maduro lawmakers. He vowed to launch a "diplomatic offensive" to negate the socialist-held congress.

A tweet from Guido's team said police had surrounded his Caracas house as congress' oldest member Fernando Soto Rojas declared the new assembly constituted. It had been the last major institution not yet grasped by Maduro.

Police surrounded the home of opposition leader Juan Guaido as parliament's inaugural session took place

While Maduro extends his grip on power, including Venezuela's military with ties to Cuba, Russia and Iran, Guido's ally Gaby Arellano said she foresaw a new round of repression.

"We're at the start of what looks like a very dark, new phase," said Arellano.

Leading Maduro's socialist bloc in parliament will be party boss Diosdado Cabello, who is widely seen as the second most-powerful figure in Venezuela.

Political scientist Benigno Alarcon from Venezuela's Andres Bello Catholic University told the French news agency AFP that he did not think Guido's bid to uphold a duality of power would continue much longer.

Maduro had "control of the country through force," said Bello, now extending to all state institutions, underscored by the opposition's failure to muster large numbers for protests around the December 6 election.

Incoming US President-elect Joe Biden has repeatedly labeled Maduro a dictator but has not laid out detailed policy on how he plans to deal with oil-rich Venezuela.

In December, when only 31% of the country's 20 million eligible voters turned out, the EU slammed the election as undemocratic, while the US and the Lima Group of American countries called for an international rejection of the declared returns.

Venezuela: A country bled dry Empty fridges Venezuela had its highest inflation rates ever in 2018: 65,374%. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) marked it even higher, at 1,370,000%. A lack of hard currency meant precious few items could be imported. Soaring prices have made it impossible for most Venezuelans to shop at the supermarket.

Venezuela: A country bled dry Feeding the poor Only those who can provide their own plate or bowl get something to eat here because even aid organizations cannot afford disposable tableware. The once wealthy country has been suffering a massive supply crisis for years and is now short on everything from food and medicine to everyday items like soap and diapers.

Venezuela: A country bled dry Hungry children Children in Caracas hold out their hands as aid organizations and church groups distribute food. Many haven't eaten for days. Statistics compiled for a study at the Catholic Andres Bello National University (UNAB) in Chile say 96% of Venezuelan households live in poverty, and 64% in extreme poverty. Few families in the country can afford meat, fish, eggs, fruits or vegetables.

Venezuela: A country bled dry Health care system on the verge of collapse People needing hospitalization, such as here at San Juan de Dios Hospital in Caracas, have to pay for their own medicine and medical instruments like catheters and syringes. More than one-third of Venezuela's 66,000 registered doctors have left the country. Overall, the ranks of medical personnel have been in decline, too, pushing the country's health care system to the verge of collapse.

Venezuela: A country bled dry Building with mud and wood A child plays in a Bahareque house made of sticks and mud, a building technique dating back to pre-Columbian times and now popular once again due to extreme poverty in the country's rural regions. Such houses have no plumbing or electricity.

Venezuela: A country bled dry No electricity Blackouts regularly paralyze the country — opposition politicians say lack of investment as well as corruption and poor maintenance of power plants are to blame for the dire situation. The crisis has also prompted the government to take drastic measures in hopes of saving energy. Experiments with a two-day work week for government employees have done little to help so far.

Venezuela: A country bled dry Life on the street When the electricity goes out, the climate can become unbearable — air conditioners are useless. Life moves out onto the streets, like here in Maracaibo. Regional and even national blackouts have become common across Venezuela over the past several years. President Nicolas Maduro has repeatedly blamed the outages on acts of infrastructure sabotage committed by the country's enemies.

Venezuela: A country bled dry Acute lack of water The water supply in Valencia's Santa Rosa district has collapsed. Now, people there bathe and wash themselves in puddles on the side of the road. There is no drinking water in the district.

Venezuela: A country bled dry A river full of sewage These days the only things flowing into the Guaire River are sewage and toxic chemicals. Electricity and water in Venezuela are precariously interconnected: Lack of electricity and maintenance has led to cracks in dams, thus leading to water loss. That has meant less power for the country's hydroelectricity plants, leading to yet more blackouts in what has become a vicious circle.

Venezuela: A country bled dry Search for potable water A resident of the state of Carabobo pushes a canister through the streets of Guacara in hopes of finding drinking water. Some places in Venezuela only have running water for a couple of hours a week. Most families fill up anything they can to have drinking water the next time supplies are shut down.

Venezuela: A country bled dry Contaminated waters Venezuelans are swimming in oil, but not in a good way. Fishers floating in inner tubes from tires cast their nets into Lake Maracaibo, even though it's contaminated with oil. The coast has also been affected. Recently, an oil pipeline leak and an accident at a refinery near Puerto Cabello in the northwest caused some 20,000 barrels of crude oil to be pumped into the ocean.

Venezuela: A country bled dry 'The people need gas' Cars have been lined up waiting for fuel at a Guacara gas station for more than two weeks. Venezuela has been forced to import its gasoline from Iran because its own system is so decrepit that it can barely even pump oil. Ten years ago, Venezuela was pumping some 2.3 million barrels a day. Now it is pumping less than half of that.

Venezuela: A country bled dry Collapsed energy supply In Caracas, people wait in the streets with empty propane tanks in hopes of being able to fill them one day. Since electricity and gasoline have become scarce in Venezuela, many residents have turned to natural gas. Demand has in turn made it scarce too.

Venezuela: A country bled dry Fading heroes Portraits of Hugo Chavez, Fidel Castro, Evo Morales and Rafael Correra adorn the side of a building in Caracas, looking over an overflowing dumpster. Many here worshipped the socialist leaders of Venezuela, Cuba, Bolivia and Ecuador like saints. But in Venezuela, the socialism of the 21st century has been unable to deliver on its promise of prosperity for all. Author: Mirjam Gehrke



