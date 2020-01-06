 Venezuela′s opposition leader Guaido sits at contested parliamentary speaker chair | News | DW | 07.01.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Venezuela's opposition leader Guaido sits at contested parliamentary speaker chair

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido and a former ally have staked rival claims to the parliamentary speaker post. The National Assembly is the sole institution outside the hands of President Maduro's Socialists.

Opposition leader Juan Guaido enters parliament (Reuters/F. Torrealba )

Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido presided over parliament on Tuesday following a tense stand-off with security forces, just days after a rival claimed the speaker position.

Former opposition ally Luis Parra named himself parliamentary speaker on Sunday after claiming the support of 81 lawmakers mostly from President Nicolas Maduro's Socialist party.

Read moreThe human cost of the US sanctions on Venezuela

The same day, Guaido was blocked from entering parliament and held a separate session at a newspaper in which 100 lawmakers backed his speakership. The legislature has 167 seats.

Guaido had vowed to preside over Tuesday's legislative session, dubbing Parra's action a "parliamentary coup."

Watch video 02:30

Venezuelan opposition denounces ‘parliamentary coup‘

Battle for last opposition stronghold 

On Tuesday, National Guard troops blocked Guaido from entering the National Assembly for half an hour, while Parra had occupied the speaker's chair during a brief session.

Guaido was eventually allowed in, at which point Parra was gone. Guaido was then sworn in. 

The National Assembly is the only branch of government in opposition hands and Guaido's supporters have described it as the nation's last democratic institution.

Guaido was elected head of the congress in January 2019. He used the position to gain international backing for his invocation of the constitution to assume an interim presidency, claiming Maduro was illegitimate and secured reelection in 2018 in a vote widely considered fraudulent.

Parra was expelled from his opposition party last month after a news report accused him of corruption linked to a food scheme with Maduro. He remains a lawmaker and Maduro recognized his election to parliamentary speaker.

Dozens of countries, including the United States, that recognize Guaido as interim president denounced Parra's appointment as illegitimate.

Despite a dual economic and political crisis, Maduro maintains control over state institutions and continues to have the support of the military.

He has also clamped down on the opposition, with more than 30 of Guaido's congressional allies in hiding, in prison, or in exile.

Watch video 01:24

Venezuela: Bartering at the gas station

cw/msh (AFP, AP, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

 

 

DW recommends

Opinion: Latin America's upheaval tips toward chaos

Peaceful demonstrators have taken to the streets in Bolivia, Chile, Columbia and Ecuador. They have been greeted by the iron fists of security forces. DW's Uta Thofern sees Latin American democracy trembling in 2020. (27.12.2019)  

EU imposes new sanctions on Venezuela

The EU has said Venezuela must work toward new elections amid the country's political and economic crisis. This comes as seven more people close to President Nicolas Maduro were hit by travel and financial restrictions. (27.09.2019)  

The human cost of the US sanctions on Venezuela

The US has a total embargo on Venezuela. The EU has imposed new sanctions. The goal is to oust President Nicolas Maduro. But the measures are hitting Venezuelans hard and are likely to kill many people. (01.10.2019)  

Venezuela: Opposition lawmakers to be tried for treason

Self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido said the trial was another attempt by Nicolas Maduro to take over the opposition-led legislature. The move comes as the opposition has been weakened by corruption scandals. (16.12.2019)  

Venezuela opposition denounces 'parliamentary coup'

Opposition leader Juan Guaido and rival lawmaker Luis Parra are both claiming to be the next head of the National Assembly. Guaido, barred from entering congress, had a heated exchange with security forces. (05.01.2020)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Venezuelan opposition denounces ‘parliamentary coup‘  

Venezuela: Bartering at the gas station  

Related content

Venezuelan opposition denounces ‘parliamentary coup‘ 06.01.2020

Venezuelan lawmaker Luis Parra, a rival to opposition leader Juan Guaido, proclaimed himself head of Congress. Parra, who is backed by president Nicolas Maduro, was voted in after troops blocked opposition lawmakers from entering the building.

Venezuela Caracas | Juan Guaido, ehemaliger Präsident der Nationalversammlung

Venezuela opposition denounces 'parliamentary coup' 05.01.2020

Opposition leader Juan Guaido and rival lawmaker Luis Parra are both claiming to be the next head of the National Assembly. Guaido, barred from entering congress, had a heated exchange with security forces.

Leopoldo Cintra Frias

US sanctions Cuba defense chief for supporting Venezuela's Maduro 03.01.2020

The United States has banned General Leopoldo Cintra Frias and his children from entering the country. The State Department cited support for "cruel, inhumane or degrading treatment" of Venezuelans.

Advertisement