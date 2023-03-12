Venezuelans vote on territory under dispute with Guyana

PoliticsVenezuelaVenezuelans vote on territory under dispute with GuyanaTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsVenezuelaRalph Martin12/03/2023December 3, 2023Venezuelans are going to the polls in a referendum the government hopes will strengthen its claim to Essequibo, a large, mineral-rich swathe of land that is legally part of Guyana. The dispute over the territory dates back more than a hundred years.https://p.dw.com/p/4ZioJAdvertisement