PoliticsVenezuela

Venezuelans vote on territory under dispute with Guyana

Ralph Martin
December 3, 2023

Venezuelans are going to the polls in a referendum the government hopes will strengthen its claim to Essequibo, a large, mineral-rich swathe of land that is legally part of Guyana. The dispute over the territory dates back more than a hundred years.

Russian mercenaries walking with weapons in northern Mali

Wagner's presence in Africa and what it gets in return

The Wagner Group is likely to continue in Africa despite Yevgeny Prigozhin's death. What does it gain by being there?
PoliticsAugust 31, 202301:36 min
Vincent Chao, a man wearing thin frame glasses and a suit

'China is changing the rules of the game'

Taiwan's first delegate at the Munich Security Conference since 2015 spoke with DW about more support for his country.
PoliticsFebruary 19, 202313:22 min
A polar bear in the Arctic

Scientists urge leaders to save Arctic

Scientists warn that the Arctic is heating up much faster than the rest of the world.
PoliticsNovember 2, 202102:45 min
