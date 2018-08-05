Venezuelan opposition targeted over 'farce' drone attack

Diosdado Cabello, the head of Venezuela's powerful Constituent Assembly, launched proceedings on Wednesday to try opposition leaders who President Nicolas Maduro claimed were responsible for an apparentdrone attack on him during a military parade in Caracas .

Cabello called Wednesday's session to introduce legislation to remove immunity from prosecution currently protecting lawmakers so they could face trial for involvement in the alleged attack.

Read more: What defense is there against off-the-shelf drone weapons?

The new measure would affect Primero Justicia (Justice First) lawmaker Juan Requesens and party member Julio Borges, a leading opposition figure who is currently in exile in neighboring Colombia.

Watch video 05:26 Now live 05:26 mins. Share Interview with drone expert Arthur Holland Michel Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/32imm Interview with drone expert Arthur Holland Michel

Opposition lawmaker arrested

Requesens and his sister Rafaela, a student leader, were arrested in their apartment in the Venezuelan capital, according to the Justice First party.

The arrests were carried out by the national intelligence service unit, SEBIN, according to party officials. "Fourteen men of the SEBIN forcefully kidnapped lawmaker Juan Requesens and the president of the Federation of University Centers, Rafaela Requesens," the party said.

Opposition lawmaker Alfonso Marquina, who sits as vice president of the National Assembly, said neither his family nor his lawyers know about Requesens' whereabouts or condition in custody.

"If you thought you were going to intimidate us, scare us, make us run, you were wrong," Marquina said. "You will not silence us, Maduro, not even if you jail all of us."

Read more: How Venezuela gets plundered

Watch video 42:31 Now live 42:31 mins. Share Venezuela: Escape from a failed state Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/32POy Venezuela: Escape from a failed state

'Assassination' attempt

In a speech broadcast on radio and TV on Tuesday, President Maduro accused both Requesens and Borges of plotting an "assassination" attempt on him.

He described Requesens as one of his "craziest and most psychopathic" adversaries. "Several of the declarations indicated Julio Borges. The investigations point to him," Maduro said.

Footage of the event on Sunday does not show drones and was stopped abruptly as soldiers on parade were seen running away.

A number of people have been arrested by security forces and face charges of treason, attempted murder and terrorism.

Maduro used his TV address on Tuesday to broaden his range of targets responsible for the alleged attack on him.

"I want to explain to the government of the United States and the government of Colombia in detail all the evidence that leads us to accomplices and those directly responsible living in the state of Florida," Maduro said. It was unclear who in Florida he had accused.

Maduro, who has long accused the US of destabilizing his government, added: "I trust in the good faith of Donald Trump."

Venezuela on the brink The last straw Violent protests erupted across the country following a Supreme Court decision in late March 2017 to strip the legislative branch of its powers. Amid an international outcry, President Nicolas Maduro reversed the decision, but it was too late. Thousands took to the streets to call for new elections and dozens died in clashes with security forces.

Venezuela on the brink Starvation a growing problem Venezuelans spend more than 30 hours a week waiting in lines to shop, and are often confronted with empty shelves when they finally enter a store. President Maduro blames the crisis on US price speculation. The opposition, however, accuses the Socialist government of economic mismanagement.

Venezuela on the brink Health care crisis 'reminiscent of war zones' In Colombia, Venezuelans are collecting medical supplies to send home, as seen in this picture. Hospitals around the country have compared conditions to those seen only in war zones. As patient deaths rise, health officials have sounded the alarm on the rise of malaria and dengue fever.

Venezuela on the brink Venezuela's National Assembly seizes power from opposition-led congress Venezuela's pro-government constituent National Assembly was established in July of 2017. The new body adopted the authority to pass legislation on a range of issues, effectively taking away the powers of congress, which was under the opposition's control. The move drew wide international condemnation.

Venezuela on the brink Western powers slap sanctions Venezuela's ruling officials In response to the ongoing political crisis, the United States and European Union imposed a series of sanctions against ruling officials. The US has blacklisted members of the Constituent Assembly and frozen all of Maduro's assets that are subject to US jurisdiction. The EU, meanwhile, has banned arms sales to the country and is lining up to freeze assets and impose travel restrictions.

Venezuela on the brink Government victorious in regional elections In October 2017, Venezuela held two votes: regional elections and elections for governors, which were overdue since 2016. The opposition boycotted the vote, but then split, as some candidates and small parties chose to participate. This caused a deep rift within Maduro's opponents. The government went on to sweep the contest, which detractors say was unfair and heavily favored the regime.

Venezuela on the brink Debt default looms Last November the oil-rich, cash-poor nation faced its day of reckoning, as officials met with creditors to hammer out a deal to keep the country from defaulting on its debt — estimated to be up to $150 billion (€127 billion). US and EU sanctions, however, have limited the chance of an agreement. Creditors will almost certainly go after the country's oil reserves.

Venezuela on the brink The 'massacre of El Junquito' In January, Oscar Perez, Maduro's enemy number one, was found by police in the Caracas neighborhood of El Junquito. The ex-cop had been on the run since he launched grenades at government buildings in the wake of the 2017 protests. The government labeled him a "terrorist." Perez and six other rebels were killed in the ambush, which the opposition denounced as an "extrajudicial killing."

Venezuela on the brink Presidential elections scheduled The new National Assembly announced in January that it would grant Maduro's call for snap presidential elections on April 22. The electoral authority, CNE, later moved the date to May 20. The EU, the US and 14 Latin American nations warned that they would not recognize the results. The mainstream MUD opposition alliance boycotted the vote.

Venezuela on the brink Maduro wins Maduro was re-elected to a second six-year term on May 20 with about 68 percent of the vote. Turnout was only 46 percent, according to the election body. However, the MUD opposition alliance, which boycotted the vote, put turn out at less than 30 percent. The Organization of American States called the elections neither free nor fair. Author: Kathleen Schuster



ls,jm/rt (Reuters, AFP, EFE, AP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.