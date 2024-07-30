Venezuela vote: Discontent brews over Maduro victory claim

PoliticsVenezuelaVenezuela vote: Discontent brews over Maduro victory claimTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsVenezuelaClifford Coonan07/30/2024July 30, 2024Thousands of protesters have taken to the streets of Venezuela over what they call an attempt by incumbent President Nicolas Maduro to steal the country's election. The opposition claims its candidate, Edmundo Gonzalez, won Sunday's vote.https://p.dw.com/p/4it8nAdvertisement