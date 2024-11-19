Venezuela: US recognizes Gonzalez as president-elect

The move comes four months after incombent Nicolas Maduro's controversial election win. Venezuela called the decision "ridiculous."

The United States said it recognizes opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia as "president-elect" of Venezuela, four months after a disputed election in which incumbent Nicolas Maduro claimed victory amid accusations of fraud.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the Venezuelan people "spoke resoundingly" to make Gonzalez the president-elect.

"Democracy demands respect for the will of the voters," Blinken wrote in a post on X.

The statement marked the first time the United States has referred to Gonzalez Urrutia as "president-elect."

Venezuela referred to the US recognition of the opposition leader as "ridiculous."

Gonzalez in Spain, opposition leader Machado in hiding

Maduro's disputed re-election led to massive protests in Venezuela, resulting in 28 deaths, almost 200 injured and some 2,400 protesters arrested, of whom 224 have been released.

Gonzalez himself fled to Spain in September facing an arrest warrant leveled in the aftermath of the vote, and opposition party leader Maria Corina Machado, who was barred from contesting the election, has gone into hiding as well.

"We are profoundly grateful for the recognition of the sovereign will of all Venezuelans," Gonzalez said on X.

Back in September, the European Parliament recognized Gonzalez as the rightful winner of the Venezuelan election. It also awarded Gonzalez and Machado the Sakharov Prize for the defense of human rights and freedom of thought.

