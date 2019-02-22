Venezuela: Tear gas fired as aid trucks try to cross border

Four trucks loaded with humanitarian aid and carrying dozens of volunteers tried to force their way across the Venezuelan border from Colombia on Saturday, TV images showed.

The trucks tried to cross the Tienditas bridge, separating the Colombian town of Cucuta from Urena in Venezuela, to fulfill a promise by opposition leader Juan Guaido's to bring fresh supplies to the crisis-ravaged country.

Security forces clashed with local residents earlier in the day in Urena, carrying out orders to uphold President Nicolas Maduro's border blockade.

National Guards fired rubber bullets and threw tear gas at opposition supporters who were trying to remove a barricade on a border bridge that was blocking the aid deliveries. More tear gas was fired as volunteers later attempted to unload the trucks.

The AFP news agency said canisters were fired at demonstrators at several other points on the Colombia border,

Two trucks, meanwhile, remained stuck at Venezuela's border with Brazil, despite reports by opposition leaders that they had managed to break through a police blockade and enter the country.

Carrying eight tons of emergency aid, the trucks had left Boa Vista in Brazil en route for the border earlier in the day, escorted by Brazilian police, organizers said.

Also on Saturday, thirteen members of Venezuela's security forces — National Guard troops and police officers — deserted their posts during the clashes and crossed the border into Colombia, according to the Colombian migration authority.

Army major Hugo Parra Martinez, meanwhile, became the fifth member of the armed forces to abandon Maduro's socialist government. Footage appeared on social media showing him speaking through a megaphone that he's ready to join the

struggle for Venezuela's freedom, and accept Guaido's offer of amnesty.

Maduro secures border

Acting President Nicolas Maduro ordered the closure of three border bridges to Colombia late on Friday amid a dispute with Guaido about letting in aid.

Border showdown

Maduro denies there are significant food and medicine shortages in Venezuela and has accused the United States of using its aid donations, which account for most of the supplies on the Colombian side of the border, as a cover for military intervention.

The Venezuelan president had already ordered the closure of the border to Brazil and an end to air and sea travel to the Dutch Caribbean island of Curacao earlier this week.

Having crossed into Colombia early on Saturday, Guaido briefly boarded one of the trucks as they set off towards the border, carrying 600 tons of nutritional supplements, medicine, and hygiene products into the poverty-stricken country.

Head of the opposition-controlled National Assembly, Guaido declared himself president in January. Fifty countries, including Germany, have backed him. Russia, China and Turkey have voiced support for Maduro.

mm, amp/jm (AFP, AP, dpa)

