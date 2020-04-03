 Venezuela says it foiled ′mercenary terrorist′ invasion | News | DW | 03.05.2020

News

Venezuela says it foiled 'mercenary terrorist' invasion

The interior minister of the South American nation says a group from Colombia attempted to invade the country by boat. Venezuela is mired in a political and economic crisis over the legitimacy of Nicolas Maduro's rule.

A Venezuelan police officer in a vehicle (Getty Images/AFP/J. Barreto)

Venezuela announced that an armed group launched an invasion before dawn on Sunday by boat, attacking through the port city of La Guaira.

Interior Minister Nestor Reverol said on state television that Venezuelan forces overcame the attackers. He did not say who the assailants were but identified them as coming from Colombia.

"In the early hours of May 3, a group of terrorist mercenaries from Colombia intended to carry out an invasion by sea with the aim of committing terrorist acts in the country," the minister said.

Read more: Venezuelan Navy boat rams German cruise ship and sinks

Watch video 03:39

Venezuelans head home amid coronavirus pandemic

Reverol added that the terrorists were planning to "assassinate leaders of the revolutionary government and generate chaos and confusion among the public."

 "These terrorists tried to enter in speedboats along the coast of La Guaira state, but thanks to the timely, effective action of our Bolivarian National Armed Force and [...] of the Bolivarian National Police they were shot down and others arrested," he said.

Authorities are conducting a wide-reaching search to capture all of those involved.

Hundreds of messages circulated on social networks describing overhead flights, gunfire and explosions and the increased presence of security forces in La Guaira state.

Venezuela has been mired in political and economic crisis in recent years under President Nicolas Maduro. Over 60 nations have backed opposition leader Juan Guaido as Venezuela's legitimate leader following a disputed 2018 presidential election.

ed/mm (AFP, EFE)

