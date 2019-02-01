Venezuela: Rival protests kick off in Caracas

Venezuela's self-proclaimed interim president, Juan Guaido, called for a "peaceful show of force" across the country as Nicolas Maduro's government was staging a large rally in Caracas on Saturday.

Maduro's Socialist party celebrates the 20th anniversary of the late Hugo Chavez, Maduro's mentor and predecessor, taking office. In turn, the opposition organized 333 anti-government marches across the country, with the key event also scheduled in Caracas.

Thousands of state employees and Maduro supporters, including members of a pro-government militia, gathered at Bolivar Avenue in central Caracas. It was not immediately known if Maduro would make an appearance.

At the same time, opposition supporters gathered at several staging areas for a rally set to converge in front of an EU building in the east of city, several kilometers (miles) away from the pro-goverment event. Earlier this week, key European countries gave Maduro an ultimatum, threatening to recognize Guaido as president if the government fails to call for fresh elections by midnight on Sunday.

Guaido supporters aim to ratchet up the pressure on Maduro with tas he faces a deadline to announce a new election. On Saturday, they thanked the EU nations for their move against Maduro and urged the government to allow humanitarian aid into the impoverished country.

An anti-Maduro rally was also held in the Spanish city of Barcelona, with some 1,500 people, many of them Venezuelan immigrants, attending the event. A smaller event was also held in Brussels.

Air force general defects, slams Maduro

Hours before the rival ralies were set to start , a senior officer of the military's high command rejected the authority of Nicolas Maduro and endorsed his opposition rival.

The uniformed man identified himself as Air Force General Francisco Yanez, before rejecting Maduro's "dictatorial and irritating authority" in a video circulating on Twitter.

"I am recognizing Juan Guaido as the president in charge of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela," he said

"The time of democracy has arrived."

The general also said that "90 percent" of the armed forces were against Maduro. He called on the civilians to "take to the streets and peacefully defend our president Juan Guaido."

'Let him leave'

The air force general also said that "friends of democracy" were telling him that the embattled Maduro had "two planes ready at all times."

"Let him leave!" he says in the video.

Venezuela's high command lists Francisco Yanez as the head of air force strategic planning on their website, complete with a photo resembling the man in the video.

The country's air force slammed Yanez as a "traitor" who "kneels before imperialist' pretensions" on their Twitter account.

Yanez is the second high-ranking military officer to openly endorse Guaido, a week after Venezuela's military attaché to the US, Jose Luis Silva, resigned from the post and called for new elections.

Military is a key pillar of support for the deeply unpopular Maduro. Previously, the self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido acknowledged having "clandestine meetings" with leaders of the military and security forces, tempting them to switch sides with offers of amnesty.

