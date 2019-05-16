Venezuela: Representatives of Maduro and Guaido to meet in Norway

Norway is set to host a new round of talks with representatives of President Nicolas Maduro and opposition leader Juan Guaido next week in Oslo, the Scandinavian country's Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

"Norway commends the parties for their efforts," Norwegian Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Soreide said.

A Foreign Ministry spokeswoman declined to comment as to who from the two sides would participate in the talks.

Venezuelan opposition leader Guaido said Saturday he would send his delegates to Norway next week for the first face-to-face meeting with Maduro's representatives.

They "will talk with both the Norwegian government and representatives of the regime," Guaido said in a statement.

Representatives of the two sides traveled to Norway last week but didn't meet. They were said to have received separate invitations from a group of Norwegian mediators.

Crisis in Venezuela

Since January, Venezuela has been caught in a power struggle. Guaido declared himself interim president that month in a direct challenge to Maduro's rule.

Venezuela on the brink The last straw In March 2017, violent protests erupted across the country in response to a Supreme Court decision to strip the legislative branch of its powers. Amid an international outcry, President Nicolas Maduro reversed the decision, but it was too late. Thousands continued to take to the streets, calling for new elections. More than 100 people were killed in clashes with security forces.

Venezuela on the brink Hunger, a growing problem The violence added to the ongoing economic and political crisis in Venezuela. Many Venezuelans spend more than 30 hours a week waiting in lines to shop, and are often confronted with empty shelves when they finally enter a store. President Maduro blames the crisis on US price speculation. The opposition, however, accuses the Socialist government of economic mismanagement.

Venezuela on the brink Health care in crisis The crisis has even affected health care in the oil-rich nation. Venezuelans often head to Colombia to collect medical supplies to send home, as seen in this picture. Hospitals across Venezuela have compared conditions to those seen only in war zones. As patient deaths rise, health officials have sounded the alarm on the rise of malaria and dengue fever.

Venezuela on the brink Power grab By July 2017, Venezuela's pro-government Constituent Assembly was established. For observers, it had all the hallmarks of a power grab. The new body adopted the authority to pass legislation on a range of issues, effectively taking away the powers of Venezuela's elected congress, which was under the opposition's control. The move drew wide international condemnation.

Venezuela on the brink The West sanctions In response to the political crisis, the United States and European Union imposed a series of sanctions against ruling officials. The US blacklisted members of the Constituent Assembly and froze all of Maduro's assets that are subject to US jurisdiction. The EU banned arms sales to the country.

Venezuela on the brink Government victorious in regional elections In October 2017, Venezuela held two votes: regional elections and elections for governors, which were long overdue. The opposition boycotted the vote, but then split, as some candidates and small parties chose to participate. This caused a deep rift within Maduro's opponents. The government went on to sweep the vote, which detractors say was unfair and heavily favored the regime.

Venezuela on the brink Debt default In November 2017, the oil-rich, cash-poor nation faced its day of reckoning. Credit ratings agencies declared Venezuela and its state-run oil company in "selective default." But Russia offered to restructure the South American country's debt to ensure Caracas pays its other creditors. US and EU sanctions, however, limited the chance of an agreement.

Venezuela on the brink Presidential elections scheduled The National Assembly announced in January 2018 that it would grant Maduro's call for snap presidential elections. The electoral authority, CNE, held the elections on May 20. The EU, the US and 14 Latin American nations warned that they would not recognize the results. The mainstream MUD opposition alliance boycotted the vote, leaving only one possible outcome.

Venezuela on the brink Maduro wins ... Maduro was re-elected to a second six-year term with about 68 percent of the vote. Turnout was only 46 percent, according to electoral authorities. However, the MUD opposition alliance put turnout at less than 30 percent. The Organization of American States (OAS) called the elections neither free nor fair.

Venezuela on the brink ... Guaido assumes power But weeks into the new year, the situation took a drastic turn. On January 23, 2019, parliament president Juan Guaido declared himself interim president of Venezuela — a move that was quickly recognized by US President Donald Trump. Maduro called it a US-backed "coup." Days later, the US sanctioned Venezuela's state oil firm, while Guaido staked his claim on the country's foreign assets.



The US immediately recognized Guaido as the legitimate leader of the oil-rich, cash-strapped country. Shortly after, Germany and other Western countries also recognized him as Venezuela's leader. But Maduro's regime continues to enjoy support from Russia, China and Turkey, among others.

It's believed government officials held talks earlier this year on creating a transition government that did not include Maduro. Opposition calls for the Venezuelan military to rise up against Maduro on April 30 failed.

Military leaders have since sworn allegiance to Maduro, who described the April 30 events as a coup plot.

'False dialogue'

Venezuelan media report the South American country's communications minister, Jorge Rodriguez, and the governor of Miranda province, Hector Rodriguez, represented President Maduro in the initial talks, but it is not clear who the beleaguered leader would send to Oslo this time.

Guaido has been cautious about talks with Maduro's representatives as his supporters insist on an aggressive stance against the regime.

Earlier on Saturday, Guaido told supporters that "nobody is ever going to get us here confused about a false dialogue," adding that there had been no "negotiation" in the earlier meetings in Norway, and that any deal should include Maduro's departure.

"We are going to insist," he said. "Because today by combining all our strategies, using all the tools we have, we are going to get to that final step," Guaido said, referring to street demonstrations and multiple levels of diplomacy.

shs/jlw (AFP, dpa, AP)

