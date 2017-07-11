Venezuela releases at least one jailed American — reports

The Venezuelan government freed at least one US citizen from jail on Tuesday night as a goodwill gesture toward Washington, according to media reports.

The move comes just days after a high-level US delegation met with President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas.

The freed prisoner was Gustavo Cardenas, an American citizen, and former executive of Citgo, the US-based subsidiary of Venezuela's state oil company.

Cardenas was among the six Citgo oil executives arrested in 2017 on corruption charges, which the US government said were fabricated.

All of them were handed lengthy jail sentences despite the US calling for their release. Last October, the US State Department said that they were being held as "political pawns."

More to follow...

adi/wd (AP, Reuters, AFP)