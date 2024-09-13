Venezuela recalls Spanish ambassador in post-election clash

Venezuela's move followed after a Spanish minister called Maduro's government a "dictatorship." Opposition figure Eduardo Gonzalez Urrutia, who fled to Madrid this week, says he won July's election.

Venezuela's government on Friday warned Spain against "interference" in its affairs and recalled its ambassador to the European country.

The statement comes a day after Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles referred to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government as a "dictatorship."Also on Thursday,

the US sanctioned 16 Maduro allies over alleged "election fraud."

What did Venezeula say about the spat with Spain?

After the meeting with Spain's ambassador, Foreign Minister Yvan Gil said that Caracas would "accept no interference from the Spanish government" in its affairs.

He said that Venezuela would "take the necessary steps... to protect its sovereignty."

Gil called the Spanish minister's remarks "rude and insolent."

The head of Venezuela's parliaments called for Caracas to cut its ties with Spain.

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said it was Venezuela's right to recall its ambassador and said Madrid aims to continue maintaing ties with Caracas.

"We are working to have the best relations possible with our fraternal cousins in Venezuela," the Spanish minister told public radio.

Parliament urges Sanchez to support Gonzalez

Spanish lawmakers have voted to urge Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's government to recognize opposition figure Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia as the "legitimate winner" of the July 28 election.

Venezuela's election authority and top court have both declared Maduro to be the winner of the presidential election, but the results have been widely contested in the country and around the world. The opposition has published voter tallies it claims show Gonzalez won by a large margin.

Gonzalez fled to Spain earlier this week, days after Venezuela issued a warrant for his arrest.

Sanchez published a video on X, formerly Twitter, of him alongside Gonzalez.

"Spain continues to work in favor of democracy, dialogue and the fundamental rights of the brotherly people of Venezuela," he said in the post.

Spain's president said that he "warmly welcomed Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia to our country" but stopped short of formally recognizing him as the winner of the July election.

