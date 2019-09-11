 Venezuela ready to defend itself after US invokes Rio Treaty | News | DW | 14.09.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Venezuela ready to defend itself after US invokes Rio Treaty

Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza has described the US' decision to invoke a defense pact as "illegal" and "dangerous." Washington has said they were left with little choice due to "bellicose" moves from Venezuela.

Venezuelan troops on the Colombian border

Venezuela sent a strong message to the US on Friday saying it was prepared to defend itself in the face of Washington's decision to invoke a regional defense pact and a stinging rebuke of President Nicolas Maduro's regime.

"We are ready to protect ourselves, we are ready to react," Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza told a news conference at the UN's headquarters in Geneva.

"We will let no one trample sacred Venezuelan soil, we will respond and hope that never happens," the minister said.

US condemns Venezuela

Arreaza was responding to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo who recently described President Maduro as dangerous for both Venezuela and other Latin American nations.

The US invoked the Inter-American Treaty of Reciprocal Assistance (TIAR) in response to large-scale movements by the Venezuelan army near the Colombian border.

"Recent bellicose moves by the Venezuelan military to deploy along the border with Colombia, as well as the presence of illegal armed groups and terrorist organizations in Venezuelan territory, demonstrate that Nicolas Maduro not only poses a threat to the Venezuelan people, his actions threaten the peace and security of Venezuela's neighbors," Pompeo said.

Read more: EU earmarks €30M in aid for Colombia

He wrote on Twitter: "The US joins 11 partner nations in invoking the Rio Treaty to confront the political, economic, & humanitarian crisis unleashed by Maduro on #Venezuela & the region. Together we will consider multilateral economic & political options to end the havoc."

Arreaza described the invoking of the TIAR as "illegal" and "dangerous" as "it suggests they have activated a mechanism to attack Venezuela."

Trump said Thursday that former national security adviser John Bolton "was holding me back" on Venezuela, where the US government, along with Colombia, sees opposition leader Juan Guaido as the legitimate president.

jsi/aw (AFP, EFE)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Russia, Venezuela seek strategy to sideline US

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met his Venezuelan counterpart for talks in Moscow. Russia has doubled down on its support for Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, who the US says should stand down. (05.05.2019)  

Donald Trump freezes assets held by Venezuela in US

The US president's move is his latest gambit to oust counterpart Nicolas Maduro from power. Meanwhile, Colombia says it will grant citizenship to babies born there to Venezuelan parents and thus at risk of statelessness. (06.08.2019)  

Venezuela: New protests as Maduro claims victory

Acting President Nicolas Maduro has praised "loyal and obedient" troops for stopping an uprising orchestrated by the "coup-mongering far-right." Opposition leader Juan Guaido has called for a general strike on Thursday. (02.05.2019)  

EU to give Colombia €30m in aid for Venezuelan migrants

The EU's foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini has announced millions in financial aid to help Colombia deal with an influx of Venezuelan migrants. More than 4 million Venezuelans have fled in recent years. (13.09.2019)  

Venezuela launches military exercises, warns Colombia

Venezuelan President Maduro has accused Colombia of plotting his overthrow, while Bogota said Venezuela harbors and backs rogue rebel fighters. The US offered Colombia its "full support" against any attempted aggression. (11.09.2019)  

WWW links

DW's newsletter

DW's newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Venezuelan migrants now face Argentina's economic crisis  

Related content

Venezuela Militärübungen

Venezuela launches military exercises, warns Colombia 11.09.2019

Venezuelan President Maduro has accused Colombia of plotting his overthrow, while Bogota said Venezuela harbors and backs rogue rebel fighters. The US offered Colombia its "full support" against any attempted aggression.

Kolumbien venezolanische Migranten protestieren an der Grenze zu Venezuela

EU to give Colombia €30m in aid for Venezuelan migrants 13.09.2019

The EU's foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini has announced millions in financial aid to help Colombia deal with an influx of Venezuelan migrants. More than 4 million Venezuelans have fled in recent years.

Kolumbien, Leticia: Amazonas-Länder beraten über Umwelt- und Entwicklungspolitik

Opinion: Amazon 'Leticia Pact' was a wasted opportunity 09.09.2019

Over the weekend, seven countries gathered in Colombia and signed the "Leticia Pact" to save the Amazon rainforest. But Brazil's president was a no-show and the summit was little more than a photo op, says Johan Ramirez.

Advertisement