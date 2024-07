Anja Kueppers-McKinnon

07/29/2024 July 29, 2024

Venezuela's electoral council has declared Nicolas Maduro the winner of Sunday's presidential election with 51 percent of the vote. But the country's opposition coalition disputes the result, saying its leader, Edmundo Gonzalez, won 70 percent of the vote. DW spoke with Latin America expert Christopher Sabatini about the validity of the election result.