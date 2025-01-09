Venezuela: Opposition leader Machado arrested

Maria Corina Machado was arrested while leaving a protest march, local media and party officials report. The opposition is back on the streets on the eve of Nicolas Maduro being sworn in for a third term.

Opposition leader Maria Corina Machado's team and Venezuelan media report that Machado was arrested in Caracas on Thursday.

Sought for arrest and largely in hiding, she had made her first public appearance in months in Caracas, to lead a protest against President Nicolas Maduro being sworn in for a third term.

The opposition said on social media that Machado was "violently intercepted on exiting the rally," also claiming that shots had been fired at her motorcycle convoy.

Wanted by Venezuelan law enforcement since even before the contested July 2024 elections, in which she was not allowed to run, Machado had not appeared publicly since the height of post-election protests in August.

The opposition were holding a series of eleventh-hour protests around Venezuela on the eve of Maduro's swearing-in, scheduled for Friday.

This is a developing story, more to follow...

