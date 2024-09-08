Venezuela opposition leader arrives in Spain to claim asylum

Caracas issued an arrest warrant for presidential candidate Edmundo Gonzalez after he challenged President Nicolas Maduro's election victory. He fled to Spain after being accused of conspiracy and other crimes.

Venezuelan opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez arrived in Spain on Sunday, Spanish officials said, where he is due to seek asylum after an arrest warrant was issued by Caracas.

The US and many Latin American countries consider Gonzalez the true winner of Venezuela's July 28 presidential election, which incumbent Nicolas Maduro was declared by electoral officials to have won.

What do we know about Gonzalez' arrival in Spain?

Gonzalez arrived at the Torrejon de Ardoz military base, near Madrid, with his wife on Sunday, Spain's foreign ministry said in a statement.

Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said on Instagram that authorities had given Gonzalez safe passage to Spain in a bid to restore "political peace".

He left Venezuela after "voluntarily seeking refuge in the Spanish embassy in Caracas several days ago," she wrote.

Madrid said there had been no talks between the Spanish and the Venezuelan governments on Gonzalez's exit.

Spain's Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said González would "naturally" be granted asylum.

