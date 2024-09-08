Venezuela opposition leader arrives in Spain to claim asylum

Caracas issued an arrest warrant for presidential candidate Edmundo Gonzalez after he challenged President Nicolas Maduro's election victory. He fled to Spain after being accused of conspiracy and other crimes.

Venezuelan opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez arrived in Spain on Sunday, Spanish officials said, where he is due to seek asylum after fleeing his home country.

The United States and many Latin American countries consider Gonzalez the true winner of Venezuela's July 28 presidential election, which incumbent Nicolas Maduro was declared by electoral officials to have won.

A worsening political crisis forced Gonzalez into hiding and an arrest warrant was issued for the politician on charges including attempted seizure of office and incitement to sedition.

What do we know about Gonzalez' arrival in Spain?

Gonzalez arrived at the Torrejon de Ardoz military base, near Madrid, with his wife on Sunday, Spain's foreign ministry said in a statement.

Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said on Instagram that authorities had given Gonzalez safe passage to Spain in a bid to restore "political peace".

He left Venezuela after "voluntarily seeking refuge in the Spanish embassy in Caracas several days ago," she wrote.

Madrid said there had been no talks between the Spanish and the Venezuelan governments on Gonzalez's exit.

Spain's Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said Gonzalez would "naturally" be granted asylum.

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado confirmed on X, formerly Twitter, that Gonzalez was now in Spain, adding he had fled to protect his "freedom, his integrity and his life".

"The increasing threats, summons, arrest warrants and even the attempts at blackmail and coercion to which he has been subjected show that the regime has no scruples or limits in its obsession to silence him and try to break him," she wrote.

Gonzalez would continue to fight for the opposition from Spain.

