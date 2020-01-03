Venezuela opposition denounces 'parliamentary coup'

A dissident opposition leader and a rival to Juan Guaido has become the new head of congress. Guaido has criticized police officers who prevented him from attending the National Assembly.
Venezuela's government announced that a dissident opposition leader and rival to Juan Guaido was the new head of congress, a move opposition leaders denounced as a "parliamentary coup".
Images of legislator Luis Parra grabbing a megaphone and declaring himself head of the chamber were shown on state television, as Guaido and other opposition lawmakers were blocked from entering the country's National Assembly.
State television showed Luis Parra, who was expelled by the opposition party First Justice on corruption allegations which he denies, participating in what appeared to be improvised swearing-in ceremony.
Anchors on state television later referred to him as the new head of congress.
Guaido was expected to be voted in for a second term as parliament speaker. Security forces erected barricades in Caracas which blocked some lawmakers from reaching the legislative palace.
"Unprecedented," says Guaido
Guaido has led opposition to Venezuela's socialist president Nicolas Maduro for the past 12 months and had hoped to be confirmed in the post in a key vote.
When he arrived for the special parliament session, police prevented him from entering.
"This is unprecedented!" Guaido told a member of the security forces with whom he had a heated exchange.
"The regime is kidnapping and persecuting deputies, militarizing the Federal Legislative Palace, preventing access and blocking entry to the free press," Guaido said on Twitter.
"This is the reality in Venezuela: the desire for change in the face of a dictatorship that continues to persecute."
Read more: Venezuela: Opposition lawmakers to be tried for treason
Political standoff
Troops for more than an hour reviewed the credentials of each lawmaker, in what critics called a strategy to delay the session or prevent the assembly from reaching quorum.
Journalists as well as lawmakers were prevented from accessing the site.
Vice President of Venezuela's National Assembly Edgar Zambrano waits to enter the assembly building in Caracas
In January 2019, Guaido declared Maduro's presidency to be illegitimate based in part on elections in May 2018, which were marked by significant irregularities.
The opposition leader says Maduro violates the country's constitutionally enshrined democratic principles, while Maduro accuses Guaido of staging a coup and of being a US puppet.
Read more: Cubans grapple with food shortage due to Venezuela crisis
kw/aw (AP, Reuters)
Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.
Self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido said the trial was another attempt by Nicolas Maduro to take over the opposition-led legislature. The move comes as the opposition has been weakened by corruption scandals. (16.12.2019)
The EU has said Venezuela must work toward new elections amid the country's political and economic crisis. This comes as seven more people close to President Nicolas Maduro were hit by travel and financial restrictions. (27.09.2019)
In Cuba putting food on the table has become increasingly difficult, as Venezuela cuts back on oil shipments. Now that Cubans have access to the internet, they are raising their voices on social media. (19.05.2019)