Venezuela opposition denounces 'parliamentary coup'

Venezuela's government announced that a dissident opposition leader and rival to Juan Guaido was the new head of congress, a move opposition leaders denounced as a "parliamentary coup."

Images of legislator Luis Parra grabbing a megaphone and declaring himself head of the chamber were shown on state television, as Guaido and other opposition lawmakers were blocked from entering the country's National Assembly.

State television showed Luis Parra, who was expelled by the opposition party First Justice on corruption allegations that he denies, participating in what appeared to be improvised swearing-in ceremony.

Anchors on state television later referred to him as the new head of congress.

Guaido was expected to be voted in for a second term as parliament speaker. Security forces erected barricades in Caracas which blocked some lawmakers from reaching the legislative palace.

'Unprecedented,' says Guaido

Guaido has led opposition to Venezuela's socialist president Nicolas Maduro for the past 12 months and had hoped to be confirmed in the post in a key vote.

When he arrived for the special parliament session, police prevented him from entering.

"This is unprecedented!" Guaido told a member of the security forces with whom he had a heated exchange.

"The regime is kidnapping and persecuting deputies, militarizing the Federal Legislative Palace, preventing access and blocking entry to the free press," Guaido said on Twitter.

"This is the reality in Venezuela: the desire for change in the face of a dictatorship that continues to persecute."

Political standoff

Troops for more than an hour reviewed the credentials of each lawmaker, in what critics called a strategy to delay the session or prevent the assembly from reaching quorum.

Journalists as well as lawmakers were prevented from accessing the site.

Vice President of Venezuela's National Assembly Edgar Zambrano waits to enter the assembly building in Caracas

In January 2019, Guaido declared Maduro's presidency to be illegitimate based in part on elections in May 2018, which were marked by significant irregularities.

The opposition leader says Maduro violates the country's constitutionally enshrined democratic principles, while Maduro accuses Guaido of staging a coup and of being a US puppet.

Guaido (L) is fighting Maduro (R) for control over Venezuela

kw,mmc/aw (AP, Reuters)

