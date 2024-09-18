Venezuela: Opposition 'coerced' to recognize Maduro win

The main opposition candidate in July's ballot said he was coerced into signing a document that accepted the outcome of the election. Venezuelan government figures have denied the account.

Venezuelan opposition leader Edmundo Gonzalez on Wednesday said he was forced to sign a letter accepting a ruling from the country's top court which recognized President Nicolas Maduro's victory in the August election.

Gonzales, who is now in exile in Spain, said Maduro allies appeared when he was at the Spanish embassy in Caracas.

"They showed up with a document that I would have to sign to allow my departure from the country," Gonzalez said.

"In other words, either I signed or I would face consequences. There were very tense hours of coercion, blackmail and pressure."

Caracas hits back

Gonzales said Venezuela's Vice President Delcy Rodriguez and her brother Jorge Rodriguez, president of the National Assembly, were the ones who forced him to sign the letter.

However, hours later, Rodriguez refuted these claims in a televised address in which he brandished the signed document.

"If you don't deny that in 24 hours, I'm going to release the audio, it's up to you, Mr Gonzalez," Rodriguez said, referring to the meeting.

Venezuela's election still disputed

The United States has recognized Gonzales as the winner of the election.

Meanwhile, Spain and other members of the European Union have refused to accept Maduro as the victor.

Observers have called on the Venezuelan government to release the voting tally sheets in full.

Earlier this week, a United Nations report said that Maduro's government ramped up repression to crush peaceful protests and maintain power in the aftermath of the disputed vote.

