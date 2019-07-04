 Venezuela marks independence day with military parade | News | DW | 05.07.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Venezuela marks independence day with military parade

President Maduro said he would seek peace with the opposition, one day after a UN report accused the military of extrajudicial killings. Opposition leader Juan Guaido called for an end to Maduro's "dictatorship."

Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro (Reuters/M. Palace )

Venezuela celebrated its independence day on Friday, complete with a grand military parade overseen by strongman President Nicolas Maduro. The president called for peace one day after the UN published a report detailing death squads carrying out extrajudicial killings, sometimes against those who spoke out against him.

"We look to the heavens, asking for peace," Maduro said as tanks rolled past and fighter jets streamed overhead. "All the while our military exercises play out. We plead to God with our missiles pointed."

At the same time, opposition leader Juan Guaido (above) called for an end to Maduro's "dictatorship."

"Today in Venezuela, anyone who continues to support this dictatorship must know that he's an accomplice to the violation of human rights," Guaido said, urging the military to join his movement.

Juan Guaido at his speech July 5 in Caracas (Reuters/C.G. Rawlins)

Maduro's supporters are making themselves accomplices to human rights violations, Guaido said

Guaido leads the National Assembly, Venezuela's main legislature until Maduro created the Constituent Assembly, skewed towards his own base. Guaido had declared himself acting president earlier this year, and has the support of more than 50 countries worldwide, but has failed to gain the traction necessary to oust the president.

Maduro said on Friday that he continued to support dialogue efforts brokered by Norway.

"There is room for all of us within Venezuela," he said.

The grand military parade came on the heels of a searing UN report that thousands of young men have likely been killed in recent years by military-supported gangs hunting down Maduro's opponents. The crime scenes were then staged to look like the victims were resisting arrest, or had been concealing illicit drugs and weapons.

Caracas slammed the report, calling it "biased" for not also detailing the medical clinics and food distribution centers that UN observers toured earlier this year.

es/sms (AP, Reuters)

DW sends out a daily selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Venezuela's government and opposition to reset talks

President Nicolas Maduro and opposition leader Juan Guaido both signaled in the past days a willingness to return to the negotiating table. The two sides have already met twice in talks hosted by Norway. (30.06.2019)  

Venezuelan migrants face tougher border policy in Peru

Peru is the latest South American country to tighten its border policy for Venezuelans as a migration crisis continues. Migrants desperately tried to cross the border before the deadline. (15.06.2019)  

UN human rights chief arrives in Venezuela to probe crisis

Michelle Bachelet will meet with members of the opposition, civil society and the government. The visit comes in the midst of an entrenched political crisis and as Juan Guaido grapples with corruption accusations. (20.06.2019)  

Venezuela's army death squads kill thousands — UN

A UN report has detailed the extrajudicial executions of thousands of young men by special forces. The report says that the death squads are carrying out President Maduro's strategy for neutralizing political opponents. (04.07.2019)  

WWW links

Subscribe to DW's daily newsletter  

Related content

Venezuela Krise Polizei

Venezuela's army death squads kill thousands — UN 04.07.2019

A UN report has detailed the extrajudicial executions of thousands of young men by special forces. The report says that the death squads are carrying out President Maduro's strategy for neutralizing political opponents.

Venezuela deutsche Botschaft in Caracas | Daniel Kriener, Botschafter

German ambassador allowed to return to Venezuela 02.07.2019

Expelled from Venezuela in March for greeting opposition leader and interim president Juan Guaido at the airport, German Ambassador Daniel Kriener has been given permission by Caracas to return.

Screenshot Twitter Account Juan Guaido

Venezuela accused of killing naval officer 01.07.2019

Security forces loyal to President Nicolas Maduro arrested naval officer Rafael Acosta Arevalo last month. Twelve countries from across the Americas have called his reported death an "assassination."

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  