Venezuela: Maduro suspends X after Musk election 'attack'

President Nicolas Maduro said he signed a decree to block access to the X social media platform for 10 days, having previously accused its owner, Elon Musk, of an "attack" on his disputed reelection.

The platform's owner, Elon Musk commented critically several times about Venezuela's recent contentious elections, for instance, welcoming news of the US government recognizing opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez as the rightful winner of the vote, though his political attention has moved elsewhere in recent days.

Maduro had previously accused the billionaire of an "attack" on his reelection, himself frequently taking aim at Musk in response.

